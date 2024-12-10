Advertisement
PUSHPA 2

Did You Know? The Story Behind Pushparaj's Iconic Walk In Pushpa 2: The Rule

Discover the fascinating story behind Allu Arjun's iconic Pushparaj walk in Pushpa 2: The Rule, a testament to the actor's dedication and artistry.

 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2024, 07:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pic Credit: X/Google India, Allu Arjun

The phenomenon of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule shows no signs of slowing down. The film continues to set records at the global box office, captivating audiences everywhere. Amidst the ongoing buzz, Google India has revealed an intriguing anecdote about Pushparaj's iconic walk, adding another layer to the film's immense popularity.

Google India, seemingly swept up in the Pushpa 2 fever, shared an interesting tidbit via their social media. They posted an image of a hoarding with the following message:

"We know Pushpa flower nahi fire hai, but did you know... The famous Pushpa Walk is nothing but a mannerism in which Allu Arjun walks. The actor has said in many interviews that he feels sprained in his shoulder as he had to maintain the dislocated appearance for long during the shoot. It took him two years to prepare for the character."

This revelation highlights Allu Arjun's dedication to his role as Pushparaj, showcasing the meticulous preparation and physical effort that went into perfecting this distinctive mannerism.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule features Allu Arjun alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The movie, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music by T-Series, hit theaters on December 5, 2024, and has since become a cinematic sensation.

 

 

From its gripping storyline to Allu Arjun's electrifying performance, Pushpa 2: The Rule has left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide, solidifying its place as a cultural phenomenon.

