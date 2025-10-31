Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2978340https://zeenews.india.com/regional/dies-irae-x-review-fans-hail-pranav-mohanlal-starrer-as-mollywood-horror-at-its-peak-2978340.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
DIES IRAE

Dies Irae X Review: Fans Hail Pranav Mohanlal Starrer As ‘Mollywood Horror At Its Peak’

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, Dies Irae is a psychological mystery-horror film starring Pranav Mohanlal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 01:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dies Irae X Review: Fans Hail Pranav Mohanlal Starrer As ‘Mollywood Horror At Its Peak’(Source: IMDB)

Dies Irae, the latest Malayalam horror thriller directed by Rahul Sadasivan, starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role, has hit theatres and it’s already sending shivers down the audience’s spine.

The film, which also features Jibin Gopinath, Arun Ajikumar, and Manohari Joy, comes from the acclaimed filmmaker behind Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam.

Early reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with fans and critics alike calling Dies Irae one of the finest horror thrillers ever made in Indian cinema.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to the makers, the film follows Rohan (played by Pranav Mohanlal), a wealthy young man whose lavish life spirals out of control when he becomes convinced that a supernatural entity is haunting his home. As Rohan begins to uncover the mystery, he is pulled into eerie realms, strange alliances, and unimaginable horrors.

Dies Irae X Review: 

One user on X wrote,“#DiesIrae is pure madness - Mollywood horror at its peak. Rahul Sadasivan has cooked up a nightmare you cannot escape. Relentless tension, jaw-dropping visuals, and scares that grab you by the soul. Pranav delivers his career-best performance. Absolute sonic carnage.”

Another reviewer hailed it as a benchmark in Indian horror: “#DiesIrae is the epitome of masterful filmmaking. A new benchmark for the genre — a film that proudly stands at international standards. Don’t miss it on the big screen.”

A third user added,“From Bhoothakaalam to Bramayugam and now Dies Irae — Rahul Sadasivan isn’t just making horror, he’s crafting nightmares. Malayalam cinema needed this.”

Others called it “absolute peak cinema” and praised its “gripping screenplay, masterful direction, stunning sound design, and Pranav’s outstanding performance.”

About Dies Irae

Certified ‘A’ by the Censor Board, Dies Irae revolves around Rohan (Pranav Mohanlal), a wealthy youth whose life turns upside down after he begins witnessing paranormal occurrences in his luxurious home. As he delves deeper, he uncovers dark secrets tied to his family and ventures into unsettling, otherworldly realms.

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, known for Red Rain, Bhoothakaalam, and Bramayugam, Dies Irae is said to be inspired by real-life events. The film also stars Jibin Gopinath and Manohari Joy in key roles and is produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, the same banners that backed Bramayugam.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: All You Need To Know About Day Honouring Sardar Patel
Cybercriminals
Hyderabad Retired Govt Employee Duped of ₹51 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam
India US relations
India’s Scores Big: US Grants 6-Month Waiver On Chabahar Port – What It Means
Bihar Polls 2025
Bihar NDA Manifesto: BJP Unveils 'Sankalp Patra' With Alliance Leaders
Prince Andrew Stripped Titles
Who Is The Disgraced Royal Now That King Charles Has Erased His Titles?
ibps clerk 2025
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out Soon: Check Scorecard, Process & Vacancies
US nuclear testing
US To Resume Nuclear Tests After 33 Years – Will India Test A Hydrogen Bomb?
National Unity Day
Gujarat: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sardar Patel On National Unity Day | Watch
US new visa rule
Trump’s New Visa Rule Spells Disaster For Indians In US – No Escape This Time
Dubai Ruler Viral Video
Video: Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed Stops Security To Let Unaware Woman Pass