Dies Irae X Review: Fans Hail Pranav Mohanlal Starrer As ‘Mollywood Horror At Its Peak’

Dies Irae, the latest Malayalam horror thriller directed by Rahul Sadasivan, starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role, has hit theatres and it’s already sending shivers down the audience’s spine.

The film, which also features Jibin Gopinath, Arun Ajikumar, and Manohari Joy, comes from the acclaimed filmmaker behind Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam.

Early reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with fans and critics alike calling Dies Irae one of the finest horror thrillers ever made in Indian cinema.

According to the makers, the film follows Rohan (played by Pranav Mohanlal), a wealthy young man whose lavish life spirals out of control when he becomes convinced that a supernatural entity is haunting his home. As Rohan begins to uncover the mystery, he is pulled into eerie realms, strange alliances, and unimaginable horrors.

Dies Irae X Review:

One user on X wrote,“#DiesIrae is pure madness - Mollywood horror at its peak. Rahul Sadasivan has cooked up a nightmare you cannot escape. Relentless tension, jaw-dropping visuals, and scares that grab you by the soul. Pranav delivers his career-best performance. Absolute sonic carnage.”

#DiesIrae Absolute Peak Cinema



Gripping screenplay - Masterclass direction - Top notch technical quality - Awesome Bgm and Finally Outstanding perfomance from Pranav.



Dies Irae is a must watch theatrical experience! Go for it and witness a brilliant craft

Another reviewer hailed it as a benchmark in Indian horror: “#DiesIrae is the epitome of masterful filmmaking. A new benchmark for the genre — a film that proudly stands at international standards. Don’t miss it on the big screen.”

A third user added,“From Bhoothakaalam to Bramayugam and now Dies Irae — Rahul Sadasivan isn’t just making horror, he’s crafting nightmares. Malayalam cinema needed this.”

Others called it “absolute peak cinema” and praised its “gripping screenplay, masterful direction, stunning sound design, and Pranav’s outstanding performance.”

About Dies Irae

Certified ‘A’ by the Censor Board, Dies Irae revolves around Rohan (Pranav Mohanlal), a wealthy youth whose life turns upside down after he begins witnessing paranormal occurrences in his luxurious home. As he delves deeper, he uncovers dark secrets tied to his family and ventures into unsettling, otherworldly realms.

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, known for Red Rain, Bhoothakaalam, and Bramayugam, Dies Irae is said to be inspired by real-life events. The film also stars Jibin Gopinath and Manohari Joy in key roles and is produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, the same banners that backed Bramayugam.