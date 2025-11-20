New Delhi: Diesel, starring Harish Kalyan, which hit theatres on October 17 alongside Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude and Dhruv Vikram’s Bison, is now set for its OTT premiere.

Directed by Shanmugham Muthusamy, the film received mixed reviews upon release and features Athulyaa Ravi, Vinay Rai and Karunaas in key roles.

For overseas audiences, Diesel is already available on a popular OTT platform.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per the official announcement, the film will be available for streaming on Simply South and Prime Video in India from November 21, 2025.

Also Read: Bison OTT Release Date: Dhruv Vikram-Starrer Sports Drama To Stream On THIS Platform

Diesel OTT Release: When and Where You Can Watch Harish Kalyan’s Film Online

Diesel is all set to premiere on Sun NXT and Aha on November 21. Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude made its OTT debut last week on Netflix, while Bison is also scheduled for its OTT premiere alongside Diesel on JioHotstar this Friday.

Set in North Chennai, the story revolves around Vasudevan, also known as Diesel Vasu.

Vasu, a young fisherman pursuing a degree in chemical engineering, is unwittingly dragged into a diesel-smuggling racket by his adoptive father. What begins as a mistake soon pulls him deeper into the underworld, ultimately pushing him to the forefront of a kidnapping syndicate.

However, Vasu isn’t a typical criminal. He channels his earnings into welfare initiatives for his coastal community, becoming a modern-day Robin Hood figure. But his double life begins to collapse when his operations attract the attention of a relentless police officer and a ruthless rival gang. As tensions escalate, the narrative unfolds into a gripping cat-and-mouse thriller packed with high-stakes confrontations and unpredictable twists.

Harish Kalyan plays the lead role in Diesel. The film also features Athulyaa Ravi, P. Sai Kumar, Vinay Rai, Karunaas, Vivek Prasanna, Sachin Khedekar, Zakir Hussain, Kovai Dinaa, Lollu Sabha Maran, G. Marimuthu and Kali Venkat in pivotal roles.

The film’s music is composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, with cinematography by M.S. Prabhu and Richard M. Nathan, and editing by San Lokesh.