New Delhi: AR Murugadoss has finally treated fans to an intense new poster from his upcoming high-octane actioner, Dil Madharaasi. This marks the first collaboration between the Amaran actor and the director, adding to the buzz around the highly anticipated film. Earlier, the makers had released the first track of the movie titled, 'Salambala.'

Madharaasi NEW Poster Unveiled

After the title teaser and first poster were released, AR Murugadoss has now sent fans into a frenzy by unveiling an intense new poster featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Vidyut Jammwal in a fierce face-off.

The poster also highlights the countdown, with the film now just 30 days away from its theatrical release. It is expected to be one of the biggest cinematic spectacles of the year. Taking to X (Formerly Twitter) and wrote, '30 days to go for the exhilarating faceoff to begin. #Madharaasi from September 5th in theatres worldwide!'.

All About Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Dil Madharaasi boasts a star-studded cast featuring Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, Shabeer, and Vikranth. The film will have editing by Sreekar Prasad and high-octane action sequences choreographed by renowned stunt masters Kevin and Dhilip.

Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, known for hits like Why This Kolaveri Di and his work in blockbusters such as Beast, Vikram, Jailer, Jawan, and Leo. With his signature style, Anirudh is set to deliver yet another chartbuster.

Dil Madharaasi is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 5, 2025.