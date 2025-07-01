Director Jyothi Krisna Reinvents Bobby Deol’s Aurangzeb In Hari Hara Veera Mallu

New Delhi: Bobby Deol’s intense, dialogue-free portrayal in Animal didn’t just make waves among audiences; it sparked a creative shift behind the scenes of an upcoming historical epic. Inspired by Deol’s hauntingly silent performance, filmmaker Jyothi Krisna has re-envisioned the character of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in his much-awaited film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. The film is set to hit theatres on July 24.

“Bobby Deol’s performance in Animal was spellbinding,” shares Jyothi Krisna. “The way he conveyed so much through sheer expression — without dialogue — was remarkable. It opened up new creative possibilities for Aurangzeb’s character in our film.”

Although several scenes had already been filmed, Krisna returned to the drawing board, rewriting Aurangzeb’s character arc, backstory, and emotional range. The result is a darker, more enigmatic version of the historical figure, a ruler defined as much by silence as by menace.

“When I narrated the revised version, Bobby was thrilled,” said Krisna. “He’s an actor who embraces reinvention. In Hari Hara Veera Mallu, he’s fiercer, more elegant, and hauntingly intense. His eyes speak volumes, and his presence lingers long after the scene ends.”

Produced by A.M. Ratnam and A. Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner, the film boasts an impressive lineup. Academy Award-winning composer M.M. Keeravani helms the music, while acclaimed designer Neeta Lulla oversees the period costumes.

Set during the Mughal era, Hari Hara Veera Mallu promises a rich blend of action, drama, and historical intrigue, anchored by the titular rebel warrior played by Pawan Kalyan. With Deol as a reimagined Aurangzeb, the stage is set for a high-stakes clash of ideologies and personalities.

As anticipation builds for its July 24 release, the film positions itself not only as a grand period spectacle but also as a bold narrative experiment, one that channels the power of reinvention through performance, storytelling, and cinematic ambition.