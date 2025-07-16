Director Prem Kumar To Team Up With Chiyaan Vikram For Upcoming Action Thriller

Chennai: It's official! Director Prem Kumar, best known for his cult classic romantic drama '96', is to next direct a film featuring actor 'Chiyaan' Vikram in the lead.

Well-known production house Vels Film International will be producing the film, which is expected to be an action thriller.

Vels Film International, in a statement on Wednesday, said that its next ambitious project would feature the iconic Chiyaan Vikram and that it would be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Prem Kumar.

"Known for his profound storytelling and emotional depth, Prem Kumar teams up with Chiyaan Vikram, celebrated for his versatile performances, to create what promises to be an extraordinary cinematic experience," the production house said in its statement.

Produced by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh under the prestigious banner of Vels Film International Limited, this upcoming film is expected to blend powerful storytelling with stellar performances.

Sources close to the unit say that shooting for the film is bound to start in October-November this year.

The announcement of the film has triggered great excitement among fans for two reasons. First, this will be the first time that director Prem Kumar, who is known for making gentle romantic or feel good entertainers, will be coming up with an action thriller.

The other reason is that this will be the first time that actor Vikram will be working with director Prem Kumar, both of whom are considered masters of their crafts.

Vikram, who is known to go to great lengths to play a character to perfection, was last seen in director S.U. Arun Kumar's Veera Dheera Sooran 2, which emerged a superhit.

Prem Kumar too will be coming into this project, fresh from the success of his gentle, feel-good entertainer 'Meiyazhagan', featuring Aravind Swamy and Karthi in the lead. 'Meiyazhagan', like '96', not only went on to emerge a success but was also critically acclaimed for its highly evolved content.

Now, fans are eager to see what the two gifted professionals will be able to deliver together.