Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Director Shankar releases first look poster of Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 3'

'Indian 2' is the sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian' that starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 10:41 AM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
Director Shankar releases first look poster of Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 3'
Image Credit: X grab

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Director Shankar releases first look poster of Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 3'
2
3
4
5