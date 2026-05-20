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NewsEntertainmentRegionalDragon glimpse out: Birthday boy Jr NTR looks menacing in first look, check release date
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Dragon glimpse out: Birthday boy Jr NTR looks menacing in first look, check release date

Dragon movie: The movie brings together Jr NTR and filmmaker Prashanth Neel for the first time. The movie is set to release in 5 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. 

|Last Updated: May 20, 2026, 10:35 AM IST|Source: ANI
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Dragon glimpse out: Birthday boy Jr NTR looks menacing in first look, check release datePic Courtesy: Movie Still

Hyderabad: The much-awaited glimpse of Jr NTR starrer Dragon is finally out ahead of the actor's birthday on Tuesday. The movie is slated to release in theatres on June 11 2027. Directed by the KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel, the film promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle filled with action-packed scenes.

ALSO READ: Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ makers drop new update before birthday glimpse release

The glimpse of 'Dragon' is primarily an introduction video of the characters in the movie, concluding with the power-packed presentation of Anil Kapoor's cop role. The four-minute and twenty-eight-second trailer begins with Indian history, opium industry in pre and post-independent India.

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A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

ALSO READ: Jr NTR flaunts intense body transformation, fuels buzz for Prashanth Neel film

The makers introduced several actor's and their characters, including Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, Bhimal Jeet Oberoi and many others.

Jr NTR plays the role of a ruthless killer amid the land of villains who strive to control the opium business. In one of the scenes from the glimpse, the actor was seen standing on the top of a mountain amid a pile of dead bodies.

Mythri official shared the trailer on its Instagram handle.

The movie is jointly produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers & NTR Arts.

The movie is set to release in 5 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. 

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