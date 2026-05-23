Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 2: Mohanlal’s crime thriller continues strong run, hints at future sequels

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, is continuing its strong theatrical run, showing encouraging momentum at the box office on its second day. The crime thriller, which released in theatres on May 21, has opened to a positive reception from audiences, with early word of mouth indicating sustained interest heading into the weekend.

Day 2 box office collection shows steady performance

On Day 2 (first Friday), the film collected Rs 11.05 crore, registering occupancy across 4,886 shows with an overall 44.5% turnout. Trade tracking data suggests that the film is maintaining a stable trend after its opening day, with expectations of stronger numbers over the weekend if audience response continues on the same trajectory.

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Worldwide box office crosses Rs 48 crore mark

According to industry estimates, the Malayalam version of the film has already crossed a worldwide gross of Rs 48.37 crore. This includes Rs 18.37 crore from the domestic market and Rs 30 crore from overseas territories. The domestic net collection currently stands at Rs 15.85 crore across 5,506 shows, indicating a healthy overseas contribution to the film’s early performance.

Also Read | Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 1: Mohanlal's crime thriller becomes biggest Malayalam opener of 2026, earns close to Rs 50 cr worlwide

Part of the successful Drishyam franchise

The film is the third instalment in the widely popular Drishyam 2 series and continues the story of Georgekutty. The franchise has been known for its suspense-driven narrative and strong emotional core, which has helped it maintain consistent audience interest over the years.

The film brings back its core ensemble, including Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath. The film is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, who has once again helmed the suspense-heavy storyline that continues the legacy of the franchise.

Director Jeethu Joseph has previously shared that the idea for a third installment came to him shortly after completing Drishyam 2. He explained that the climax of the new film was the first element he visualised, which later shaped the foundation of the sequel. During discussions around the previous film’s release, he even narrated the concept to Mohanlal, who reportedly encouraged him to expand the story further.

Mohanlal hints at possibility of Drishyam 4

Mohanlal has also sparked speculation about the franchise continuing beyond the third film. Speaking at a promotional event, he suggested that the story arc of Georgekutty may not conclude with this instalment.

He remarked that audiences might even see a fourth part depending on how the current film is received, adding that the continuation of the franchise would ultimately be shaped by audience demand and narrative possibilities rather than a fixed endpoint.