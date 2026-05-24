Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3: Mohanlal crime thriller crosses Rs 117 Crore worldwide mark

Drishyam 3 box office day 3: The Malayalam thriller Drishyam 3 continued its strong theatrical run on Day 3, collecting a net Rs 13.70 crore across 5,185 shows. With this, the film’s India gross has reached Rs 47.17 crore, while the India net stands at Rs 40.60 crore so far, as per a report by Sacnilk.

The film has maintained steady occupancy across its opening weekend, reflecting sustained audience interest in the franchise’s latest chapter.

Overseas performance adds major boost

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On the international front, the film added Rs 25.00 crore on Day 3 alone, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 70.00 crore. This strong overseas performance has significantly boosted its global standing.

With combined earnings from domestic and international markets, the worldwide gross now stands at Rs 117.17 crore.

Drishyam 3 (Malayalam) - Box Office Performance

The film registered a fluctuating yet stable opening weekend at the box office. It opened on Thursday with Rs 15.85 crore net from 5,506 shows, recording an occupancy of 51.3%. On Friday, collections dipped to Rs 11.05 crore from 4,886 shows, with occupancy falling to 44.5%. However, the film bounced back on Saturday, earning Rs 13.70 crore from 5,185 shows and improving occupancy to 50.2%, indicating a healthy recovery and sustained audience interest over the weekend.

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The film shows a fluctuating but stable weekend pattern, with a notable rebound on Saturday after a slight dip on Friday.

About Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 is the third installment in the highly successful Drishyam franchise and continues the story of Georgekutty, a character that has become one of Malayalam cinema’s most iconic suspense figures.

Known for its gripping narrative and emotional depth, the franchise has consistently drawn audiences over the years, maintaining strong word-of-mouth appeal.

The film reunites its core ensemble cast, including Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath. The project is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, who once again crafts the suspense-driven storyline that continues the franchise’s legacy.

Director Jeethu Joseph had previously revealed that the idea for a third installment came shortly after completing Drishyam 2. He noted that the climax of the new film was the first element he visualised, which eventually shaped the foundation of the sequel. He also shared that he had discussed the concept with Mohanlal during earlier conversations, where the actor reportedly encouraged its development.

Lead actor Mohanlal has also fueled speculation about the franchise extending beyond the third part. At a promotional event, he hinted that Georgekutty’s story may not necessarily end with this film.

He suggested that a fourth installment could be possible depending on audience reception and narrative scope, leaving the door open for the franchise to continue evolving in the future.