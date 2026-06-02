Drishyam 3 box office collection milestone: Mohanlal's psychological thriller crosses Rs 100 cr in India, earns Rs 224.7 cr worldwide

New Delhi: Pan India actor Mohanlal's latest outing Drishyam 3 has wowed cinema lovers globally. The Malayalam psychological thriller has received a positive word of mouth publicity from fans and big thumbs up from critics. The blockbuster outing has crossed Rs 224.7 crore worldwide at the box office windows.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 box office collection: Mohanlal's massive hit earns Rs 200 crore globally, 'Georgekutty' thanks fans

Drishyam 3 box office collection

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According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, on day 12, Drishyam 3 collected a net of Rs 2.20 crore across 2,276 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 114.76 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 98.90 Cr so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 0.75 Cr on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 110.00 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 224.76 crore.

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About Drishyam 3 Malayalam release

The film marks the third and final chapter in the acclaimed 'Drishyam' trilogy, directed and written by Jeethu Joseph. Drishyam 3 opened in theatres on May 21, 2026, coinciding with Mohanlal's birthday.

Drishyam 3 features Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil,Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprising their roles from the previous two instalments. The Malayalam crime thriller is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Reportedly, Jeethu Joseph stated that the idea for a third part came to him after completing Drishyam 2, beginning with the climax that first took shape in his mind. During the film's release, when Mohanlal asked whether there was a possibility of another sequel, he shared with him the envisioned climax of the potential continuation, which Mohanlal liked and encouraged Jeethu to develop further.

Drishyam 3 storyline

The 'Drishyam' series follows Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing. The first two films earned widespread acclaim for their gripping storytelling and unexpected twists, helping the franchise gain a massive following across India.

The original 'Drishyam' was released in 2013, followed by 'Drishyam 2' in 2021. The franchise's popularity also led to remakes in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.