Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3051102https://zeenews.india.com/regional/drishyam-3-box-office-collection-mohanlals-massive-hit-earns-rs-200-crore-globally-georgekutty-thanks-fans-3051102.html
NewsEntertainmentRegionalDrishyam 3 box office collection: Mohanlal's massive hit earns Rs 200 crore globally, 'Georgekutty' thanks fans
DRISHYAM 3 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Drishyam 3 box office collection: Mohanlal's massive hit earns Rs 200 crore globally, 'Georgekutty' thanks fans

The 'Drishyam' series follows Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: May 28, 2026, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Drishyam 3 box office collection: Mohanlal's massive hit earns Rs 200 crore globally, 'Georgekutty' thanks fansPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Pan India superstar Mohanlal's recent outing - Drishyam 3 has turned out to be a success venture. The blockbuster Malayalam thriller has crossed Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office within seven days of its release.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 box office day 4: Mohanlal's Malayalam thriller crosses Rs 140 cr worldwide

Mohanlal thanked his fans for liking the venture and expressed gratitude on X. He wrote: "Three films. Three chapters. One unbroken bond. Thank you for walking with Georgekutty & Family. #Drishyam3."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

About Drishyam 3 movie 

The film marks the third and final chapter in the acclaimed 'Drishyam' trilogy, directed and written by Jeethu Joseph. Drishyam 3 opened in theatres on May 21, 2026, coinciding with Mohanlal's birthday.  

The film stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil,Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprising their roles from the previous two instalments. The Malayalam crime thriller is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Reportedly, Jeethu Joseph stated that the idea for a third part came to him after completing Drishyam 2, beginning with the climax that first took shape in his mind. During the film's release, when Mohanlal asked whether there was a possibility of another sequel, he shared with him the envisioned climax of the potential continuation, which Mohanlal liked and encouraged Jeethu to develop further.

ALSO READ: If you loved Drishyam 3, stream Andhadhun, Game Over and other mind-bending thriller movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Drishyam 3 storyline

The 'Drishyam' series follows Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing. The first two films earned widespread acclaim for their gripping storytelling and unexpected twists, helping the franchise gain a massive following across India.

The original 'Drishyam' was released in 2013, followed by 'Drishyam 2' in 2021. The franchise's popularity also led to remakes in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

RR vs SRH Eliminator
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs
West Bengal
Bengal says 142.79 acres land handed over to BSF for border fencing
Bangladeshi infiltrators
How Bengal’s crackdown on infiltrators has ached radicals in Bangladesh
Bakra Eid 2026
Bakra Eid 2026: Nawazuddin Siddiqui confirms will be shooting for Tumbbad 2
West Bengal
30 lakhs Lakshmi Bhandar ‘beneficiaries’ unfit for Annapurna Yojana: Bengal CM
Tom Latham
Kane Williamson, Tom Latham become first to play Tests in 12 nations
Chandrayaan-2 ISRO
ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 reveals buried Ice on the Moon’s South Pole
US-Iran war
Trump’s ultimatum to Iran: Sign the deal or US will 'finish the job'
Enforcement Directorate
BIG MOVE: Govt boosts ED workforce by over 60% to crack down on hawala ops
Esha Singh
Esha Singh wins gold with world record score at ISSF world cup Munich 2026