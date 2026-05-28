Drishyam 3 box office collection: Mohanlal's massive hit earns Rs 200 crore globally, 'Georgekutty' thanks fans

New Delhi: Pan India superstar Mohanlal's recent outing - Drishyam 3 has turned out to be a success venture. The blockbuster Malayalam thriller has crossed Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office within seven days of its release.

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Mohanlal thanked his fans for liking the venture and expressed gratitude on X. He wrote: "Three films. Three chapters. One unbroken bond. Thank you for walking with Georgekutty & Family. #Drishyam3."

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About Drishyam 3 movie

The film marks the third and final chapter in the acclaimed 'Drishyam' trilogy, directed and written by Jeethu Joseph. Drishyam 3 opened in theatres on May 21, 2026, coinciding with Mohanlal's birthday.

The film stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil,Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprising their roles from the previous two instalments. The Malayalam crime thriller is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Reportedly, Jeethu Joseph stated that the idea for a third part came to him after completing Drishyam 2, beginning with the climax that first took shape in his mind. During the film's release, when Mohanlal asked whether there was a possibility of another sequel, he shared with him the envisioned climax of the potential continuation, which Mohanlal liked and encouraged Jeethu to develop further.

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Drishyam 3 storyline

The 'Drishyam' series follows Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing. The first two films earned widespread acclaim for their gripping storytelling and unexpected twists, helping the franchise gain a massive following across India.

The original 'Drishyam' was released in 2013, followed by 'Drishyam 2' in 2021. The franchise's popularity also led to remakes in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.