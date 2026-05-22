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NewsEntertainmentRegionalDrishyam 3 Day 1 box office collection: Mohanlal's crime thriller becomes biggest Malayalam opener of 2026, earns close to Rs 50 cr worlwide
DRISHYAM 3

Drishyam 3 Day 1 box office collection: Mohanlal's crime thriller becomes biggest Malayalam opener of 2026, earns close to Rs 50 cr worlwide

Drishyam 3 Day 1 box office collection: Mohanlal has hinted that the Drishyam franchise may not end with Drishyam 3.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: May 22, 2026, 09:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Drishyam 3 Day 1 box office collection: Mohanlal's crime thriller becomes biggest Malayalam opener of 2026, earns close to Rs 50 cr worlwidePic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Renowned South star Mohanlal's latest crime thriller Drishyam 3 has pulled a solid start. The movie opened in theatres on May 21 has managed to impress the audiences so far. Looks like a positive word of mouth with surely increase the footfall over the weekend. Let's check out its box office numbers below.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 X review: Fans watched Mohanlal's most-awaited Malayalam crime thriller, check their honest reactions

Drishyam 3 Day 1 box office collection

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According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 (Malayalam) has achieved worldwide collections of Rs 48.37Cr (India Gross: Rs 18.37Cr, Overseas: Rs 30.00Cr) in gross collections and Rs 15.85Cr in net collections across 5,506 shows.

The film is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2021) and the third installment in the Drishyam film series.

About Drishyam 3 cast, plot

The film stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil,Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprising their roles from the previous two instalments. The Malayalam crime thriller is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Reportedly, Jeethu Joseph stated that the idea for a third part came to him after completing Drishyam 2, beginning with the climax that first took shape in his mind. During the film's release, when Mohanlal asked whether there was a possibility of another sequel, he shared with him the envisioned climax of the potential continuation, which Mohanlal liked and encouraged Jeethu to develop further.

ALSO READ: 7 must-watch Mohanlal movies on Netflix, Prime Video & other OTT platforms - From Drishyam to Oppam

Mohanlal has hinted that the Drishyam franchise may not end with Drishyam 3.

Speaking at the trailer launch event, the actor revealed that the future of the franchise could extend beyond the third film. "I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also," he said.

"This is not a joke. Let people watch the film and let them decide whether we should do a sequel, like four or five," he added.

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Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

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