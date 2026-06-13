Drishyam 3 on OTT: When and Where to watch Mohanlal's crime thriller

Drishyam 3 on OTT: Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam 3 is all set to make its digital debut on Prime Video on June 18, less than a month after its theatrical release. The streaming platform confirmed the premiere on Saturday through a social media announcement.

“Georgekutty and family awaits you. #Drishyam3OnPrime, June 18,” Prime Video posted on Instagram alongside a series of images featuring Mohanlal, Meena Sagar, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil.

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Georgekutty's Peaceful Life Faces New Threats

The third instalment of the blockbuster Drishyam franchise sees Georgekutty (Mohanlal) attempting to live a quiet and peaceful life with his family after the infamous Varun murder case is officially closed by the police.

However, the shadow of the past continues to haunt the family. Despite the legal closure of the case, Georgekutty and his loved ones live in constant fear that new evidence could surface at any moment. As preparations begin for Anju's wedding, an old enemy returns seeking revenge, forcing Georgekutty into another desperate struggle to protect his family and the secrets that bind them.

About Drishyam 3

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 adopts a slower, emotionally charged approach compared to its predecessors. Rather than relying heavily on shocking twists, the film focuses on the psychological burden carried by Georgekutty and his family.

The film's central theme is captured by its tagline, "The Past Never Stays Silent," reflecting the enduring consequences of past actions and the constant tension surrounding hidden truths. The narrative concludes with a cliffhanger ending, fueling speculation about a potential fourth instalment in the franchise.

Alongside the returning core cast, Drishyam 3 introduces several significant new characters. Actors Biju Menon, Murali Gopy, and Kalabhavan Shajohn play pivotal roles that add fresh layers to the suspense-driven story.

Also Read | Drishyam 3 box office day 4: Mohanlal's Malayalam thriller crosses Rs 140 cr worldwide

The film has emerged as a major commercial success, grossing approximately Rs 237 crore worldwide. In India, the movie has earned around Rs 108 crore in net collections, translating to a domestic gross of nearly Rs 125 crore. Overseas markets have contributed an additional Rs 112 crore, underscoring the franchise's global appeal.

The Malayalam version of Drishyam 3 has been widely praised for its emotional depth and psychological storytelling. Online communities and cinema discussion forums have been actively debating the film's ending and possible directions for the franchise's future.

Meanwhile, work on the Hindi adaptation of Drishyam 3 is progressing rapidly. Director Abhishek Pathak has completed filming on the Hindi version starring Ajay Devgn. The film is expected to arrive in theatres later this year, bringing Georgekutty's gripping story to a wider audience once again.