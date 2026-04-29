'Drishyam 3' teaser out: Mohanlal's Georgekutty is worried about consequences, check release date

'Drishyam 3' teaser out: The makers of director Jeethu Joseph's eagerly awaited Malayalam film 'Drishyam 3', featuring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead, on Wednesday released the much-awaited teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline, Mohanlal shared the link to the just released teaser saying, "#Drishyam3 Official Teaser Worldwide Release | May 21st 2026."

The teaser that has been released begins with a recap of the earlier two parts. While the first part's recap is narrated from the point of view of George Kutty (played by Mohanlal), the second part's recap is from the viewpoint of his rivals, the cops.

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George Kutty's voice is heard saying, "I am just an ordinary man. My world is small and it comprises just my wife and my children. An unwanted guest invaded our piracy -- a guest who had the power to destroy my family. We sent him back forever to ensure he would never return to ruin our lives."

The second instalment's recap is in the voice of a policeman. "It's like a case that is closed but will never close. Actually, it was not us who were watching him. He was the one watching us. "

This is followed by George Kutty praying in a church. He tells God, "This battle of mine began the day I was born. I had no one to call my own. After much slogging and struggle, I built a family for myself. When there came a time that could shatter it, I acted without thinking about repercussions or consequences. In the process, I did not realise how many people I had hurt. Now, I am scared, sir. I don't know who else is out there watching!"

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In the earlier two instalments, the protagonist George Kutty managed to keep his wits about him and therefore was able to handle the challenges thrown by the cops. However, in this upcoming instalment, he himself looks scared. Will a rattled and scared George Kutty be good enough to show presence of mind and face the fresh challenges coming his way?

Drishyam 3 has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since it was first announced.

The film's release, which was scheduled for April 2 this year, had to be postponed in the wake of the tense situation persisting in the gulf. The film is now slated for release on May 21.

It may be recalled that Mohanlal had completed shooting for his portions for the film in December last year. A video clip of the actor cutting a cake in front of the entire unit to celebrate the completion of his portions had gone viral.

Mohanlal had begun work on this film on the eve of receiving Indian cinema’s highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, last year.

The film, which is the third instalment in the highly rated franchise, was formally launched with a traditional puja ceremony that was held at a law college near Kochi in September last year.

Director Jeethu Joseph, addressing the media ahead of the launch, had revealed that 'Drishyam 3' would explore the next chapter in the life of Georgekutty, the iconic character played by Mohanlal in the film.

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“The film focuses on what happens in Georgekutty’s life after four-and-a-half years. That is the crux of the story,” Joseph had explained.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor, a long-time collaborator of Mohanlal and a key force behind the success of the Drishyam series, had said that the decision to move forward with the third instalment came after extensive discussions.

“The phenomenal response to the first two parts convinced us that Georgekutty’s journey had more to tell. Only after detailed talks with Jeethu did we finalize this new version,” Perumbavoor had stated.

The unit shot at a number of places including Thodupuzha and Vagamon, with the final five-day schedule taking place at Ernakulam.

The Drishyam films have achieved cult status in Indian cinema for their gripping storytelling, intricate suspense, and Mohanlal’s acclaimed performance.

The first film, released in 2013, set new benchmarks in Malayalam cinema, while its sequel, released in 2021, drew record-breaking viewership both in theatres and on streaming platforms.