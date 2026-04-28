Drishyam 3 teaser update: Mohanlal drops new poster, confirms official teaser to be out on THIS date!

Mumbai: The much-awaited update on Mohanlal starrer 'Drishyam 3' is finally here. Fans of the thriller franchise have a reason to celebrate as the makers have announced that the film's official teaser will be released very soon. Actor Mohanlal on Monday took to his X account to share the big news with fans. Along with the announcement, a new poster was also unveiled.

The poster shows his popular character Georgekutty holding farming tools, adding to the mystery around the film. In his post, Mohanlal wrote, "The official teaser of Drishyam 3 arrives this Wednesday, April 29, at 5 PM IST. Stay tuned. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release | May 21st 2026."

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The shooting of the film began in September 2025. At the time, the makers shared pictures from a traditional pooja ceremony held before filming started. Director Jeethu Joseph, producer Antony Perumbavoor and Mohanlal were present at the launch event. In the pictures, Mohanlal was seen holding the clapperboard before joining the cast and crew for the rituals.

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'Drishyam 3' marks the return of Mohanlal as Georgekutty, one of the most loved characters in Indian cinema. The actor has played the role since the first film was released in 2013.

The Drishyam series follows the story of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing. The first two films received huge praise for their gripping story and unexpected twists. The first part was released in 2013, while the second part came out in 2021.

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The success of Drishyam also led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. In Hindi, Ajay Devgn headlined the franchise.

'Drishyam 3' will release in theatres worldwide on May 21.