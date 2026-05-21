Drishyam 3 X review: Fans watched Mohanlal's most-awaited Malayalam crime thriller, check their honest reactions
Drishyam 3 movie review: Mohanlal has hinted that the Drishyam franchise may not end with Drishyam 3. Here's what the fans have to say about Drishyam 3 after watching first day first show.
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New Delhi: Renowned South star Mohanlal's most-awaited Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam 3 opened in theatres today and excitement among fans is palpable. The film is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2021) and the third installment in the Drishyam film series. Let's check out early reactions of viewers who thronged cinemas to catch their favourite star's movie.
ALSO READ: Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (May 18- May 24, 2026): Drishyam 3 to Madhuvidhu
Drishyam 3 X review
Here's what the fans have to say about Drishyam 3 after watching first day first show.
Showtime #Drishyam3
[ Malayalam | Regal Cinemas | #32 ] — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) May 21, 2026
#Drishyam3FirstReview 4/5
"It's one of the finest 3rd part movie, with lots of Thrills & Suspense."#Drishyam3 (#Drishyam3Review)#Mohanlal, #Meena & #JeethuJoseph... pic.twitter.com/NUfc6JXkpS — Zohaib Shah (@Zohaib4Sweety) May 19, 2026
drishyam 3 मूवी रिलीज हो गई है किस किस इस फिल्म को देख लिया है #mohanlal #Drishyam3 #Drishyam3Review #Drishyam3FromToday किया अजय देवगन की दृश्यम 3 का इंतजार कर रहे हो यह इस मोहनलाल की यह फिल्म देखो #Drishyam3blockbuster pic.twitter.com/LQAzlgW2xj — Bheemesh Kumar (@bheemeshkumar07) May 21, 2026
About Drishyam 3 cast, plot
The film stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil,Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprising their roles from the previous two instalments. The Malayalam crime thriller is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.
ALSO READ: 7 must-watch Mohanlal movies on Netflix, Prime Video & other OTT platforms - From Drishyam to Oppam
Reportedly, Jeethu Joseph stated that the idea for a third part came to him after completing Drishyam 2, beginning with the climax that first took shape in his mind. During the film's release, when Mohanlal asked whether there was a possibility of another sequel, he shared with him the envisioned climax of the potential continuation, which Mohanlal liked and encouraged Jeethu to develop further.
Mohanlal has hinted that the Drishyam franchise may not end with Drishyam 3.
Speaking at the trailer launch event, the actor revealed that the future of the franchise could extend beyond the third film. "I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also," he said.
"This is not a joke. Let people watch the film and let them decide whether we should do a sequel, like four or five," he added.
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