Drishyam 3 X review: Fans watched Mohanlal's most-awaited Malayalam crime thriller, check their honest reactions

New Delhi: Renowned South star Mohanlal's most-awaited Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam 3 opened in theatres today and excitement among fans is palpable. The film is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2021) and the third installment in the Drishyam film series. Let's check out early reactions of viewers who thronged cinemas to catch their favourite star's movie.

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Drishyam 3 X review

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Here's what the fans have to say about Drishyam 3 after watching first day first show.

Showtime #Drishyam3



[ Malayalam | Regal Cinemas | #32 ] — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) May 21, 2026

About Drishyam 3 cast, plot

The film stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil,Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprising their roles from the previous two instalments. The Malayalam crime thriller is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.

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Reportedly, Jeethu Joseph stated that the idea for a third part came to him after completing Drishyam 2, beginning with the climax that first took shape in his mind. During the film's release, when Mohanlal asked whether there was a possibility of another sequel, he shared with him the envisioned climax of the potential continuation, which Mohanlal liked and encouraged Jeethu to develop further.

Mohanlal has hinted that the Drishyam franchise may not end with Drishyam 3.

Speaking at the trailer launch event, the actor revealed that the future of the franchise could extend beyond the third film. "I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also," he said.

"This is not a joke. Let people watch the film and let them decide whether we should do a sequel, like four or five," he added.