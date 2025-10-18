Dude Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Opens Strong With Rs 9.75 Cr

New Delhi: The much-anticipated Tamil romantic comedy Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, hit theatres on October 17, just days before Diwali. Directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, the film has opened to a mixed yet largely positive response from both critics and audiences, marking a strong start for the festive release.

Dude Movie Box Office Collection

Despite the varied reviews, Dude delivered an impressive performance at the box office on its opening day. According to early estimates by trade analyst Sacnilk, the film collected over Rs 9.75 crore across all languages, making it the biggest opening of Pradeep Ranganathan’s career. This debut-day figure surpasses the first-day collections of his previous successes, Dragon, which earned Rs 7.6 crore, and Love Today, which opened at Rs 2.85 crore. The Tamil version contributed Rs 6.5 crore to the total, while the Telugu release brought in around Rs 3.25 crore.

About Dude

The film tells the story of childhood friends Agan and Kuralarasi, who run an event management company and are part of a group called the “Dude Group,” known for planning surprise events. As the narrative unfolds, Kuralarasi confesses her love to Agan, who initially turns her down, only to later confront his own feelings. The story blends humor, heartfelt moments, and subtle social commentary, offering audiences a mix of light-hearted entertainment and emotional depth.

Dude also features strong performances from its supporting cast, including veteran actor R. Sarath Kumar, Rohini, Hridhu Haroon, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dravid Selvam. Each plays a significant role in shaping the film’s narrative, adding further depth and relatability to the storyline.