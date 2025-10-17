Dude Movie X Review: Keerthiswaran’s Romantic Comedy Delivers Emotions, Divides Audience

New Delhi: The much-anticipated romantic comedy Dude, directed by debutant Keerthiswaran and starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, finally hit theatres today, just days before Diwali. The film has sparked a wave of mixed reactions online, with netizens flooding social media to share their thoughts.

Set against the backdrop of enduring friendship and unspoken love, Dude follows the story of Agan and Kural, childhood friends navigating a complicated emotional landscape. When Kural faces romantic troubles, Agan must wrestle with his own hidden feelings while trying to ensure her happiness.

Mixed Reactions Online

The online verdict has been split, with some praising the emotional depth and performances, while others criticised the screenplay and tone.

"#Dude #DudeMovie #DudeReview 1st half was okayish but yebba what a kandravi 2nd half with a stupid concept. #PradeepRanganathan should stop playing the same sympathy character. Sarath is good. #MamithaBaiju acting is. But logicless and cringe story and screenplay. Skip! 0.5/5"

In contrast, others found value in the film’s emotional core and comedic timing.

"Decent second half with a complicated relationship. There’s humor throughout the film. Pradeep and Mamitha nailed it. BGM and music feel fresh throughout. The debut director picked a good story and wove it into an engaging screenplay. This one will be a super hit."

"#Dude is a simple film. It's a Diwali mode film with comedy, fight, etc. We used to watch a Star's film for Diwali; this year I'm happy to celebrate with Dude & feel one among you. Thanks for giving me this place"

One user summarised the film’s tone as quintessentially “Pradeep Ranganathan-coded,” noting:

"A very Pradeep Ranganathan coded film. The hidden conflict was a great strategic move. The first and second halves sit on completely opposite sides of the spectrum. Though predictable at times, it’s more than watchable. I liked it, though people may differ. 3.5/5"

Another user wrote, "DUDE’s first half is youth vibe and thoroughly entertaining - the fresh treatment keeps the audience constantly guessing, packed with plenty of Pradeep Ranganathan style moments."

Performances and Cast

While opinions vary on the story and execution, performances by lead actors Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju have garnered consistent praise. Viewers applauded their chemistry and emotional delivery, particularly in the film's final act.

The supporting cast includes veteran actor R. Sarath Kumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dravid Selvam, all playing pivotal roles.