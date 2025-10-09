Dude Trailer OUT: Pradeep Ranganathan And Mamitha Baiju Promise Fun Ride In Upcoming Comedy-Drama

New Delhi: Actor Pradeep Ranganathan is all set to share screen space with Mamitha Baiju in the upcoming Tamil-language comedy-drama Dude.

The trailer was unveiled on Thursday with the caption, “Entertainment goes in overdrive mode with the DUDE’S TOP GEAR. #DudeTrailer out now. #Dude Grand Festive Release on October 17th in Tamil & Telugu.”

Alongside actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan, the film features Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarath Kumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, Dravid Selvam, and others in pivotal roles.

The story follows a young man, portrayed by Pradeep Ranganathan, who is regarded by everyone as a good-for-nothing dreamer.

Social Media Reacts

One user appreciated the trailer, saying, “Excellent trailer cut , they didn’t reveal the main plot, keeping the suspense alive for the audience on Oct 17.”

#Dude Trailer - "Thali ku Endha Mariyathaiyum illa, Adhuku pinnadi irukara andha ponnoda Feelings ku than Mariyathai"

As Director mentioned in an interview film deals about marriage



Excellent cuts by Editor @barathvikraman with placing all the elements pic.twitter.com/INsADmSMS2 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) October 9, 2025

Another wrote, “#Dude Trailer - What a cut! Packed with energy & style. Superb background score by Sai Abhyankkar. Looks like another blockbuster and a 100-crore club entry loading for #PradeepRanganathan.”

#Dude Trailer - Another Pakka Youth Festival Loading from PR..His Swag ..Superb cuts & Sai Abhyankar BGM was. pic.twitter.com/H9tJVmvlV7 — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) October 9, 2025

A third commented, “Dude Trailer - Another pakka youth festival loading from PR. His swag! Superb cuts and Sai Abhyankkar’s BGM was top-notch.”

More than Comedy & Action, #LoveToday & #Dragon worked because of the Emotional Connect



From the trailer #Dude also having high emotions & seems gonna work big time in the film pic.twitter.com/CW05lq4T2F — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) October 9, 2025

Another user added, “More than comedy and action, #LoveToday and #Dragon worked because of the emotional connect.”

About the Film

The official trailer also shows that the female lead falls in love with the protagonist but later requests a breakup, which changes the dynamics of their relationship.

Veteran actor Sarath Kumar plays the role of his strict uncle, while Mamitha Baiju—known for her performance in the Malayalam blockbuster Premalu plays his companion.

Helmed by Keerthiswaran, Dude will be released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film is set for a grand Deepavali release on October 17.