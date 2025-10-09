Advertisement
DUDE TRAILER

Dude Trailer OUT: Pradeep Ranganathan And Mamitha Baiju Promise Fun Ride In Upcoming Comedy-Drama

The trailer for the Tamil comedy-drama Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, was released on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 05:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Dude Trailer OUT: Pradeep Ranganathan And Mamitha Baiju Promise Fun Ride In Upcoming Comedy-Drama(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor Pradeep Ranganathan is all set to share screen space with Mamitha Baiju in the upcoming Tamil-language comedy-drama Dude.

The trailer was unveiled on Thursday with the caption, “Entertainment goes in overdrive mode with the DUDE’S TOP GEAR. #DudeTrailer out now. #Dude Grand Festive Release on October 17th in Tamil & Telugu.”

Alongside actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan, the film features Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarath Kumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, Dravid Selvam, and others in pivotal roles.

The story follows a young man, portrayed by Pradeep Ranganathan, who is regarded by everyone as a good-for-nothing dreamer.

Social Media Reacts

One user appreciated the trailer, saying, “Excellent trailer cut , they didn’t reveal the main plot, keeping the suspense alive for the audience on Oct 17.”

Another wrote, “#Dude Trailer - What a cut! Packed with energy & style. Superb background score by Sai Abhyankkar. Looks like another blockbuster and a 100-crore club entry loading for #PradeepRanganathan.”

A third commented, “Dude Trailer - Another pakka youth festival loading from PR. His swag! Superb cuts and Sai Abhyankkar’s BGM was top-notch.”

Another user added, “More than comedy and action, #LoveToday and #Dragon worked because of the emotional connect.”

About the Film

The official trailer also shows that the female lead falls in love with the protagonist but later requests a breakup, which changes the dynamics of their relationship.

Veteran actor Sarath Kumar plays the role of his strict uncle, while Mamitha Baiju—known for her performance in the Malayalam blockbuster Premalu plays his companion.

Helmed by Keerthiswaran, Dude will be released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film is set for a grand Deepavali release on October 17.

