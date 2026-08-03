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Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde's 'Sri Sri' wraps Europe schedule, romance film moves closer to release

The makers of Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde's upcoming romantic entertainer Sri Sri have reportedly wrapped up an important shooting schedule in Hungary. The pan-India film, directed by Ravi Nelakuditi, also stars Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Deekshith Shetty in key roles.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 12:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde's 'Sri Sri' wraps Europe schedule, romance film moves closer to release
Image Credit: Dulquer Salmaan, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde's 'Sri Sri' wraps Europe schedule, romance film moves closer to release
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