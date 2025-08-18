Dulquer Salmaan Unveils Characters Of Malayalam’s First Woman Superhero Film ‘Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra’

Chennai: Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Monday released the character names of director Dominic Arun's eagerly awaited woman superhero film 'Lokah - Chapter 1 - Chandra', featuring actress Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead.



It may be recalled that Dulquer Salmaan's production house, Wayfarer Films, is producing the superhero series.

Dulquer Salmaan took to his social media accounts to announce the character names in the much-awaited film, which will incidentally be Malayalam cinema's first woman superhero film.

Dulquer wrote, "Introducing the people of Lokah ! @kalyanipriyadarshan as Chandra, @naslenofficial as Sunny, @chanduveeyyy as Venu, @arunthekurian as Naijil & @iamsandy_off as Inspector Nachiappa. Stay tuned for an exciting cinematic experience! #Lokah #theyliveamongus."

A teaser of the film, which was released a few days ago by the makers, has only added to the excitement of fans eagerly awaiting the film.

The teaser shows that Kalyani Priyadarshan's character Chandra has superhero powers and that her powers are legendary. Some of her superpowers include being able to rise up in air and move faster than a fired bullet. The teaser gives the impression that Chandra has a past -- one that dates back to a time in history when people rode on horseback.

The teaser also shows that Naslen is among the few to find out about Chandra's superhero status. The teaser also gave away the fact that Tamil dance choreographer and actor Sandy plays a police officer in the film.

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the film has cinematography by Nimish Raviand and editing by Chaman Chakko. Music for the film is by music composer Jakes Bejoy. The film will have action sequences choreographed by one of the best in the world, Yannick Ben. Additional Screenplay and dramaturgy for the film have been done by Santhy Balachandran, while art direction for the film is by Jithu Sebastian.

Melwy J, Archana Rao have been roped in as costume designers for the film, which will have Sasikumar, MuRi and Zeba Tommy as its lyricists. The makers have announced that the film is to hit screens for Onam this year.