New Delhi: The makers of Kaantha unveiled its highly anticipated first-look poster, marking a special occasion for the film and its lead actor, Dulquer Salmaan. The release of the poster comes on the heels of Dulquer’s remarkable 13-year journey in the film industry, showcasing an impressive body of work that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

“We are thrilled to not only give fans the first glimpse of Kaantha but also to honour the incredible milestone of Dulquer Salmaan’s 13th year in cinema. This movie, much like the actor’s career, reflects a journey of evolution, challenge, and artistic expression. We couldn’t think of a more fitting way to mark this anniversary", said Selvamani Selvaraj, the film’s director, who previously delivered the riveting documentary series, ‘The hunt for Veerappan’ on Netflix.

Dulquer Salmaan has been an indomitable presence in the industry since making his debut in 2012, earning acclaim for his versatility and dedication to his craft. From celebrated films like Bangalore Days, Kannum Kannum Kolayadithal, O Kadhal Kanmani, Mahanati & Kurup to our recent massive successes like Sita Ramam & Lucky Baskhar, the actor’s career has been a testament to growth, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to storytelling.

This film has brought together two notable production houses in the form of Spirit Media, led by its founder Rana Daggubati, carrying forward the illustrious legacy of his grandfather, the legendary D. Ramanaidu and on the other hand we have Wayfarer Films, led by Dulquer Salmaan, Son of the iconic Malayalam superstar, Mammooty. This collective legacy of over a century in Indian cinema is coming together, bringing their formidable talent and capabilities to the forefront, promising a memorable film spectacle with Kaantha.

The poster release is set to ignite anticipation with its stunning design and evocative imagery, characters and themes ahead of the official movie launch, with a full trailer and more details to be revealed in the coming months.

With a story that promises to captivate and inspire, Kaantha is shaping up to be a must-watch cinematic experience.