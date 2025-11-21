Advertisement
EKO

Eko Twitter Review: Malayalam Mystery Thriller Stuns Viewers; Fans Call It 'Peak Cinema'

The Malayalam mystery thriller film Eko has opened to highly positive audience reactions, with many on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) calling it a "masterpiece" and "peak cinema". 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 06:37 PM IST
Eko Twitter Review: Malayalam Mystery Thriller Stuns Viewers; Fans Call It 'Peak Cinema'(Source: X)

Mumbai: Malayalam thriller Eko, directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and written and shot by Bahul Ramesh, has become the talk of the weekend. Released alongside Vilayath Buddha, the film has generated strong buzz on social media, with many viewers calling it a “masterpiece” and “peak mystery cinema.”

Eko: Twitter Review

An user called it a cinematic triumph: “#EKO is literally a masterpiece. Dinjith Ayyathan and Bahul Ramesh deliver peak mystery cinema. Mujeeb Majeed’s score is atmospheric brilliance. Sandeep Pradeep gives his career-best performance.”

A second viewer wrote: “#EKO is truly international—top-notch writing, exceptional buildup and a gripping transformation from mystery drama to edge-of-the-seat thriller.”

Another praised the film as a clear winner: “A fresh world, sharp characters and a mystery that grabs you from the first frame. Sandeep Pradeep shines again. Dialogues, DOP, BGM, screenplay—everything lands perfectly. Malayalam cinema’s next masterpiece!”

A fourth review read: “#EKO is another peak cinema from the Kishkindha Kaandam team. Bahul Ramesh’s detailed writing hooks you till the end. Dinjith’s execution, Sandeep’s career-best performance and Mujeeb’s music stand out.”

One user highlighted the technical finesse: “The technical side—DOP, colours, music—was the strongest. Great narration, slow-burning thriller. We’ve got a solid winner. Solid 3/5.”

Another comment added: “The writer-director duo strikes again. Beautiful visuals, engaging writing and crisp runtime. Sandeep was excellent. The final scene and score were outstanding. A really good outing. Go watch it.”

A final review summed it up: “EKO is a MASTERCLASS in filmmaking—Dinjith’s gripping direction and Bahul’s razor-sharp writing shine. Sandeep delivers his career-best act. Mujeeb’s haunting score elevates every moment.”

Eko: What the Film Is About 

Eko, directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and written and filmed by Bahul Ramesh, stars Sandeep Pradeep in a powerful lead performance. This marks the duo’s second collaboration after their acclaimed hit Kishkindha Kaandam.

Set in the mist-laden hills of Kaattukunnu, the film revolves around an elderly woman and her caretaker, who begin confronting buried secrets from their past as her husband—Kuriyachan, a notorious dog breeder and fugitive—is being hunted. As strangers arrive in the mountains searching for him, Mlaathi Chedathi and Peeyoos must navigate a maze of hidden truths, guilt and long-held mysteries.

The film spans multiple timelines and locations, deepening the thriller’s intrigue. Eko also concludes Bahul Ramesh’s ambitious Animal Trilogy, following Kishkindha Kaandam and Kerala Crime Files: Season 2.

The cast includes Sandeep Pradeep, Biana Momin, Sim Zhi Fei, Vineeth, Ranjith Shekhar and Saheer Muhammed.

