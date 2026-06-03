Exclusive: Divyenndu recalls hugging director Buchi Babu after first Peddi narration, says ‘I instantly knew it was something special’

The much-anticipated sports action drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, continues to generate significant buzz ahead of its theatrical release. Apart from its sports-centric narrative, the film has also attracted attention for bringing Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor together on screen for the first time.

Divyenndu Opens Up About His Emotional Connection to Peddi

In an exclusive conversation with Zee English Digital, actor Divyenndu reflected on his experience working on the film and recalled his emotional reaction after hearing the script for the first time.

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“I still remember hugging Buchi Babu after our very first narration. I was overwhelmed with emotion because I instantly knew this was something special. What audiences have seen so far is just a glimpse. Peddi is a film with so many layers and emotions that it's incredibly challenging to capture its true essence in a trailer. At its heart, Peddi's journey is about fighting for his identity, and that's something all of us can relate to in our own lives. Being a part of this world has been a truly enriching experience,” he said.

Also Read | Peddi song ‘Massa Massa’ out: Ram Charan unveils powerful track ahead of June 4 release

‘Massa Massa’ Song Showcases Ram Charan’s Transformation

Adding to the excitement, the makers recently unveiled “Massa Massa,” the latest track from the film. The energetic song offers a closer look at Ram Charan’s transformation into Peddi Pehelwan, featuring a mix of powerful sequences from the film and behind-the-scenes footage highlighting the actor’s rigorous preparation and physical training.

The track features music composed by A. R. Rahman, lyrics penned by Raqueeb Alam, and vocals by Nitesh Aher. It has quickly emerged as a key element of the film’s promotional campaign.

Star-Studded Press Event Ahead of Release

Ahead of the release, the cast and crew gathered for a grand press event attended by Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, director Buchi Babu Sana, producer Venkata Satish Kilaru, veteran actor Boman Irani, and Divyenndu.

During the interaction, the team discussed the making of the film, the extensive preparation involved, and the emotional themes that form the core of the story.

During the media interaction, Ram Charan also addressed reports surrounding his physical transformation for the film and clarified claims that he followed a vegetarian diet for two years.

“I was not completely vegetarian for two years. Maybe for around eight to ten months, I followed a vegetarian diet,” the actor said.

Ram Charan also revealed details of a conversation he had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the film's underlying message.

“The last time I met Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, he asked me what the film was about. I told him, ‘Sir, I don’t know if this is true, but the concept is similar to the idea of Viksit Bharat — empowering our villages,’” he shared.

According to the actor, the Prime Minister responded with a story from a campaign visit to West Bengal.

“He then told me, ‘Ram, once during a campaign in West Bengal, we saw a group of people wearing jerseys on top and traditional loincloths below. We asked them where they were from. They said they came from a very small village near West Bengal. Around 40 to 50 years ago, there was one person from that village named Mr Mohammad who played for the Indian football team. Today, more than 85 people from that village are playing football professionally for India.’”

Peddi Storyline and Ensemble Cast

In Peddi, Ram Charan plays a crossover athlete whose journey is inspired by the spirit and determination associated with sporting icons such as MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar. The film explores themes of perseverance, identity, reinvention, and excellence.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film features an ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani. The project is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment.

Peddi is scheduled to premiere on June 3, 2026, ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026. The film will be distributed in North India by Jio Studios.