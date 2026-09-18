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Exclusive | Gondhal actor Yogesh Sohoni opens up on film representing India at Oscars 2027

In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Digital, Gondhal actor Yogesh Sohoni reacted to the Marathi thriller being chosen as India’s official entry for the 99th Academy Awards while detailing the intense preparation behind the film.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 07:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
Exclusive | Gondhal actor Yogesh Sohoni opens up on film representing India at Oscars 2027
Image Credit: file photo

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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