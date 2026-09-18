Exclusive | Gondhal actor Yogesh Sohoni opens up on film representing India at Oscars 2027

After much anticipation, India's official submission for the prestigious Oscars 2027 has finally been unveiled. Following last year's selection of Homebound, the Film Federation of India (FFI) has officially chosen Gondhal, a gripping Marathi thriller directed by Santosh Davakhar, to represent the country in the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards.
In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Digital, Gondhal lead actor Yogesh Sohoni opened up about his emotional reaction, the gruelling shoot conditions, and what this selection means for Indian cinema.
Recalling the exact moment the team received the news from the FFI, Yogesh shared the overwhelming emotion that gripped everyone on set.
“Actually, it's like a dream come true. Absolutely, I'm speechless and I don't know how to express my feelings. When I heard about this news, everyone was there on the video call and Sir told us that Gondhal has been selected for the official Academy Awards from India by the Film Federation of India. I was given the audition for a different role initially, but after seeing it, the director called me for a narration and offered me the lead role instead, telling me I would pull it off with precision. Seeing how he narrated it and how involved the HODs were, there was no point saying no. I am completely overwhelmed.”
When asked about the first person he reached out to after hearing the life-changing announcement, the actor revealed an emotional exchange with his mother while remembering his late father.
“My mother, right after hearing this news. When I called her and told her, we both were speechless for a few seconds. She told me, 'I'm proud of you, God bless you.' I am seriously missing my father because he passed away in 2024. Wherever he is, I know he is extremely happy for this.”
Gondhal was completed in a tight, physically demanding schedule of night shoots under extreme winter conditions, which Yogesh identified as the hardest part of the entire project.
“We shot the film continuously in around 26 to 27 days, doing night shifts near Thane in November and December. The weather outside was extremely cold, going down to eight or nine degrees. My co-actor Anuj and I were shooting a fight sequence in pitch-dark, muddy water. Given the freezing temperature and dirty water, that was definitely the toughest sequence to shoot.”
Though the thriller saw a quiet opening at the box office, strong organic word-of-mouth eventually carried the film to national recognition. Being only the fourth Marathi feature film selected as India's official Oscar entry in history, Yogesh believes this milestone marks a turning point.
“When Gondhal was released, people were not very aware, and the initial response was slow. But slowly, word of mouth kicked in as people started watching it and giving positive reactions. I personally feel this will be a game changer for the Marathi film industry, making people take Marathi cinema even more seriously. But ultimately, this is not just about Marathi or Hindi or Tamil cinema; it represents Indian cinema on the global stage.”
Reflecting on the journey from an underdog release to an Academy Award contender, Yogesh extended his deepest gratitude to the audiences who backed the film from day one.
“Thank you so much to everyone who supported us. The cinema is here today because of their backing; without it, this journey would have been impossible. Like Usain Bolt, when he started running, no one was standing with him, but once he succeeded, brands followed. Whoever stood with us from the beginning, when we had nothing, I can never forget them. All of this has happened with their blessings.”
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