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  • /Exclusive | 'I was in disbelief': Ishita Deshmukh on 'Gondhal' being selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2027

Exclusive | 'I was in disbelief': Ishita Deshmukh on 'Gondhal' being selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2027

In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Digital, Gondhal actor Ishita Deshmukh reacted to the Marathi thriller being chosen as India’s official entry for the 99th Academy Awards while sharing her festive celebrations at home and detailing the technical execution behind the film's 25-minute-long take.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 12:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 12:56 PM IST
Exclusive | 'I was in disbelief': Ishita Deshmukh on 'Gondhal' being selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2027
Image Credit: File Photo

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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