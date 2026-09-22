After much anticipation, India's official submission for the prestigious Oscars 2027 has finally been unveiled. Following last year's selection of Homebound, the Film Federation of India (FFI) has officially chosen Gondhal, a gripping Marathi thriller directed by Santosh Davakhar, to represent the country in the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards.
In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Digital, Gondhal lead actor Ishita Deshmukh opened up about her emotional reaction to the news, the film’s extraordinary technical craftsmanship, and what this milestone selection means for Indian cinema.
For Ishita Deshmukh, news of the Academy Award submission didn't come in a sleek conference room or through a formal press briefing, it arrived right at home, amidst the festive warmth of the Ganpati celebrations.
"I was in disbelief. I was overwhelmed; I was pinching myself," Deshmukh recalled, describing the initial moment the news broke. "I didn't understand if this news was true or not. But now that it’s been a few days, I’m conscious, I’m stable, and I know that this is a dream we are living, and now it has become reality."
Given the timing, her reaction was rooted in family and faith rather than extravagant industry parties. "I was at home for the Ganpati festival," she shared. "The first person I always call is my mother. Thankfully, both my mother and father were right there with me, so I celebrated with them. That's exactly how I wanted it to be."
When asked if there was a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the historic achievement, Deshmukh laughed. "No cake cutting! But how did I celebrate? The first thing I remember doing was joining my hands in front of Bappa. Being Maharashtrian, Ganpati and Gauri are the most important festivals in our house. There was already a festive vibe with relatives coming and going, and on top of that, we got this Oscar news. I give full credit to God."
While the news surprised many, director Santosh Davakhar had his sights set on an international stage from the film's inception.
"My director did have this vision," Deshmukh explained. "When we started, he spoke to us about where he wanted to take this movie—how he wanted to represent the story of India, of Maharashtra, and of our culture internationally. While working, we kept that approach in mind: that we were trying to do something unique."
That unique ambition manifests visibly on screen. Gondhal features daring cinematic techniques rarely seen in mainstream Indian cinema, including a breathtaking 25-minute opening single-take shot, accompanied by several other extended takes throughout the film.
"Those were the technical elements we usually watch in international cinema," she noted. "Even when you are working toward a bigger dream, when it actually hits you and comes true, you're just in awe of it."
Despite the grand international ambitions, Deshmukh stressed that the set's day-to-day focus remained squarely on artistic integrity rather than awards hype.
"Representing India internationally wasn't our only goal, our primary goal was simply to make a good film," she clarified. "When you're focused on making a great film, you pay attention to the smallest details: the position of your head, your fingers, your eyeball, or even a subtle muscle movement on your face."
This commitment to meticulous detail extended far beyond the acting. Deshmukh highlighted the work of sound designer JD, whose technical setup elevated the immersive nature of the thriller. "There were more than 50 audio recorders on set," she revealed. "When audiences experience the sound in theatres, they will actually hear the travelling spatial movement of the audio. Everyone brought their A-game to make a good film first. The Oscar selection is the ultimate cherry on top."
While co-star Yogesh Sohoni recently spoke about the grueling physical demands of filming a intense fight scene in freezing mud, Deshmukh’s own experience was defined by a different kind of discipline: the high-wire act of long-take filmmaking.
"I don't think I found any scene tough; I genuinely enjoyed all of them," Deshmukh reflected when asked about her hardest shoot days. "Yogesh had that tough fight scene in the mud during cold weather, but my journey was tied to the long takes."
Rather than feeling intimidated by the lack of cuts, the actress found freedom in the continuous shots, drawing on performance fundamentals. "I actually enjoyed being part of that 25-minute long take. It felt like doing theatre. When you perform on stage, there are no cuts; you’re just living the moment, doing everything in real-time while everyone watches. That was the most fun part for me."
As Gondhal prepares to represent India on the world's biggest cinematic stage, Deshmukh and the entire team remain grounded in the culture and craft that brought them here—ready to take Maharashtra’s rich storytelling to the global spotlight.
Following its historic selection as India’s official submission for the 99th Academy Awards, Santosh Davakhar’s Marathi thriller Gondhal is set to return to the big screen for a massive theatrical re-release. Speaking exclusively to Zee News Digital, lead actor Ishita Deshmukh revealed that the team is thrilled to bring the cinematic spectacle back to auditoriums in its original language as well as dubbed versions, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Centred around rural Maharashtrian folk rituals and crafted with immersive spatial audio design, the theatrical re-release offers audiences a second chance to experience the thriller's bold technical artistry, including its famed 25-minute continuous single shot—on the big screen before its official Oscar campaign kicks off.
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