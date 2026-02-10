Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentRegionalExclusive: Nikhil Siddhartha reveals the historical inspiration behind ‘Swayambhu’
SWAYAMBHU

Exclusive: Nikhil Siddhartha reveals the historical inspiration behind ‘Swayambhu’

The much-awaited teaser of Swayambhu is set to be launched at a pan-India event across two cities simultaneously on February 11.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 04:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Exclusive: Nikhil Siddhartha reveals the historical inspiration behind ‘Swayambhu’(file photo)

New Delhi: The makers of the highly anticipated film Swayambhu recently announced that the official teaser will be unveiled at a grand pan-India event scheduled to take place simultaneously in two major cities on February 11. With anticipation building among fans, the teaser is expected to generate significant buzz ahead of the film’s worldwide release.

Nikhil Siddhartha on the Film’s Deep Historical Roots

Lead actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who portrays the central character in Swayambhu, recently shared insights into the powerful historical and cultural foundation that forms the backbone of the film’s narrative. In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Digital, he explained that the film draws inspiration from the Sengol, an ancient emblem that symbolises righteous governance, justice, and moral authority.

“Swayambhu is a story derived from a very special and very unique aspect of Indian history, which is the history of Sengol,” Nikhil revealed. “We all popularly know Sengol as something that was carried by the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Indian Parliament and is installed in the new parliament building. But not many know the rich history behind the Sengol. It was first given by Lord Rama to his descendent. It stands for righteous governance, justice and the power to be able to effectively rule. This Sengol has traveled in the history of India and has had a lot of significance in Indian empires like the great Chola dynasty. We have created a fictionalised story around the Sengol and our hero."

Epic Tribute to India’s History and Heritage

Presented as an epic cinematic tribute to India’s timeless history, Swayambhu promises to transport viewers into a world where mythology, heritage, and historical symbolism converge. The film is designed to celebrate India’s cultural legacy, offering a narrative that highlights moral values, leadership, and the philosophical ideals embedded in the country’s past.

The makers have scheduled the worldwide release of Swayambhu for February 13, 2026, aligning the premiere with the auspicious festival of Mahashivratri.

