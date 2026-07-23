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  • /Fans celebrate CM Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' release, turn emotional: 'Historic day for Tamil cinema'

Fans celebrate CM Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' release, turn emotional: 'Historic day for Tamil cinema'

Jana Nayagan release: Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 11:51 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
Fans celebrate CM Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' release, turn emotional: 'Historic day for Tamil cinema'

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