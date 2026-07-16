Fauzi new poster: 'Blood-soaked' Prabhas strikes a pose, film to release in December

New Delhi: Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films, Fauzi is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Headlined by Prabhas, the film has generated tremendous excitement among audiences, making it one of the most talked-about upcoming releases. Along with the stunning first poster, the makers have also dropped the release date of the movie.
Taking to his social media, Prabhas has unveiled a stunning poster in which he is seen, drenched in blood, sitting atop a rock with dead bodies all around him while holding a gun. Bearing the tagline, "A Battalion Who Fights Alone," the poster offers a glimpse into the film's intense world. He shared it with the caption:
"अज्ञातपर्व ENDS. #Fauzi on 3rd DEC 2026."
The makers also shared the poster and announced the release date with a caption -
"अज्ञातपर्व ENDS.
THE REBELLION BEGINS
#Fauzi GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 3rd DECEMBER 2026
#FauziOnDec3"
Fauzi marks Prabhas’ return to a grand period drama after Baahubali, promising an emotional and visually breathtaking cinematic experience. The film is mounted on an epic scale, featuring a massive ensemble cast that includes debutante Imanvi (Iman Esmail), Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada.
Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi will be released worldwide on December 3, 2026.
Earlier this year, IANS quoted director Hanu Raghavapudi on why they had used the Shlokas, i had said, “We intentionally used Sanskrit Shlokas because they add gravity and meaning to our warrior tale. However, this is not a mythological film. We've only drawn philosophical inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita. 'Fauzi' is a powerful patriotic drama that explores human emotions and socio-political tensions during the British era, many of which still resonate globally today.”
The film has music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, who is one of director Hanu Raghavapudi's favourite music directors. Interestingly, it was Vishal Chandrasekhar who had scored the music for the director's earlier blockbuster 'Sita Ramam', featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead.
Cinematography for the film will be by Sudeep Chatterjee and lyrics for the songs in the film will be by Krishna Kanth. Sheetal Sharma is the costume designer for this historical film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.
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