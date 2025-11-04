Advertisement
KERALA STATE FILM AWARDS

'Feminichi Fathima' Actress Shamla Hamza Wins Best Actress At Kerala State Film Awards, Says 'I Am So Happy'

Shamla Hamza took home the Best Actress Award for her performance in Fasil Muhammed-directed film, 'Feminichi Fathima'.

Last Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
Malappuram: Actor Shamla Hamza, who has been honoured with prestigious Kerala State Film Award, has expressed her delight over the achievement for her second film, 'Feminichi Fathima'.

Speaking to ANI, Shamla Hamza said, "This is my second movie and I am so happy and excited that I received Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress. I got a chance for this movie only because of 1001 Nunakal. I am really thankful to the team and Director Fasil Muhammed."

Shamla Hamza took home the Best Actress Award for her performance in Fasil Muhammed-directed film, 'Feminichi Fathima'. Besides that, the film also picked the Second Best Film and Best Debut Director awards at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards.

Ever since the awards were announced, Hamza has been receiving warm greetings and congratulatory messages from the members of the Malayalam film industry, including veteran actor Mammootty.

Reacting to the same, she added, "I really don't know what to say. I am so happy seeing his message. He just said, 'Congratulations' and that is really enough for me to be happy."

Notably, Mammootty also received the Best Actor award at the Kerala State Film Awards for his performance in Rahul Sadasivan's folk-horror film Bramayugam.

A total of 128 films from the year 2024 were submitted for consideration this year, out of which 26 films were shortlisted.

Written and directed by Fasil Mohammad, 'Feminichi Fathima' tells the story of Fathima, a housewife in a coastal town, who has been residing with her orthodox husband. Her attempts to replace a mere mattress in their house challenge the underlying patriarchy, while also acting as a symbol of her independence.

Apart from Shamla Hamza, the film also features Kumar Sunil, Viji Viswanath, Pushpa Rajan, and Praseedha. 

