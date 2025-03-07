New Delhi: Actor Naga Chaitanya's recent success 'Thandel' has now marked its entry into the Rs 100 crore club. Interestingly, here's a fascinating trivia behind a song from the film that required eight days of practice before the final cut was shot.

For the song 'Namo Namah Shivaya', both Naga Chaitanya and the film's female lead, Sai Pallavi, underwent intense rehearsals for the song. They practiced rigorously for almost eight to nine days because the choreography was slightly different from typical dance styles, demanding extra effort and precision. After 8 days of intense practice, the final shot was taken.

Thandel is a heartbreaking tale of a fisherman who gets captured by Pakistani forces in international waters. The film deeply resonated with audiences, evoking strong emotions and leaving many viewers teary-eyed as they left the theaters.

The on-screen pairing of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi was widely appreciated, winning over audiences and receiving a warm reception.