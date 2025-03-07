Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2868802https://zeenews.india.com/regional/film-trivia-naga-chaitanya-sai-pallavis-thandel-song-took-8-days-of-practice-2868802.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
NAGA CHAITANYA

Film Trivia: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's 'Thandel' Song Took 8 Days Of Practice

Thandel is a heartbreaking tale of a fisherman who gets captured by Pakistani forces in international waters.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2025, 01:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Film Trivia: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's 'Thandel' Song Took 8 Days Of Practice Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Actor Naga Chaitanya's recent success 'Thandel' has now marked its entry into the Rs 100 crore club. Interestingly, here's a fascinating trivia behind a song from the film that required eight days of practice before the final cut was shot.

For the song 'Namo Namah Shivaya', both Naga Chaitanya and the film's female lead, Sai Pallavi, underwent intense rehearsals for the song. They practiced rigorously for almost eight to nine days because the choreography was slightly different from typical dance styles, demanding extra effort and precision. After 8 days of intense practice, the final shot was taken. 

Thandel is a heartbreaking tale of a fisherman who gets captured by Pakistani forces in international waters. The film deeply resonated with audiences, evoking strong emotions and leaving many viewers teary-eyed as they left the theaters. 

The on-screen pairing of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi was widely appreciated, winning over audiences and receiving a warm reception.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK