New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy is stepping into Tollywood with full flair and she’s doing it in style alongside none other than south Megastar Chiranjeevi. The two have officially kicked off shooting for their much-hyped dance number in the latter's fantasy action spectacle Vishwambhara. A sneak peek from the sets has already gone viral, showing Mouni in a glittering, glam avatar, hinting at a sizzling, high-energy number that’s poised to become one of the film’s highlights.

About Vishwambhara

The film's producers UV Creations dropped a cool BTS video, which teased Mouni and Chiranjeevi grooving to what looks like an energetic, fast-paced dance number, which has set social media buzzing. The excitement isn’t just about the choreography or the music, though both are expected to be top-tier, considering the legendary MM Keeravani is the music composer, the highlight definitely is the unexpected yet magnetic pairing of #MouniRoy and #Chiranjeevi.

With a lavish set, chartbuster potential, and a dynamic dance routine choreographed by none other than Master Ganesh Acharya, this special song is already one of the most anticipated moments from the film. The post was captioned, "A MEGA MASS FEAST from #Vishwambhara loading A sensational dance number with MEGASTAR @chiranjeevikonidela underway with @ganeshacharyaa Master composing some stunning moves for the Megastar Get ready for non-stop whistles

MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE in Cinemas Soon."

Check out the BTS Video Below:

Mouni Roy's Upcoming Work

After Brahmāstra and Bhootnii, Mouni is now expanding her range with a pan-India appeal. Up next, she’ll also be seen in the high-stakes digital thriller Salakaar, directed by Faruk Kabir. Whether it’s a massy Telugu entertainer or a slick spy drama, Mouni’s taking her giant steps.