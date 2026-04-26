First Look of Operation Tral unveiled, promising gritty true-inspired thriller

Mumbai: The first look of 'Operation Tral', starring Jayasurya and directed by Ratheesh Vega, has been unveiled, setting the stage for an intense investigative thriller inspired by true events.

Written and directed by Ratheesh Vega, and produced by Joby George Thadathil under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments, 'Operation Tral' is around a deadly Kashmir convoy ambush that triggers a gripping narrative where the lines between patriotism and politics begin to blur, according to the press release.

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Speaking about the project, actor Jayasurya said in a statement, "Operation Tral stands out as one of the most exciting and challenging projects in my career. It brings together high-octane action with a powerful narrative rooted in national security. Every sequence is designed to feel real and I'm excited for audiences to experience its massive scale. This film carries a strong message and I hope it resonates with audiences across the country"

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Director Ratheesh Vega highlighted the inspiration behind the film, stating, "In a world where terror wears many faces, I wanted to explore the silent battles fought in the shadows by those who protect our nation without recognition. This film is a humble attempt to step into the unseen world of intelligence agencies and reflect the quiet strength of those who carry the weight of the nation, often without ever being seen"

The film is co-produced by Sunimol Joby, with cinematography by Najose. Ratheesh Vega has also composed the music and original score, contributing to the film's overall tone and intensity.

The project design is handled by Noble Jacob, while editing is by Shafeeque V B. Sound mixing is led by M. R. Rajakrishnan, with production design by Sajeesh Thamarassery and art direction by Suneesh Sodharan.

Costume design is jointly handled by Sameera Saneesh and Saritha Jayasurya, while makeup is by Ronex Xavier.

Additional crew members include chief associate Ullas Krishna and stills photographer Jan Joseph George. Sound design is crafted by Vicky, with production control by Iqbal Panayikulam, according to the press release.