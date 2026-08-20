Friday OTT South releases this week (August 21, 2026): Jana Nayagan to Chennai Love Story

Friday OTT South releases this week: Three big South Indian titles land on streaming this week, and honestly, the timing couldn't be better for a long weekend indoors. There's the film everyone's been talking about — the one where a major Tamil star closes out his acting career before stepping fully into politics — now available for anyone who skipped the theatre crowds. Then there's a much lighter watch, a comedy about a couple figuring out whose house to live in after the wedding, which sounds trivial until you realise half the drama in most Indian families starts exactly there. And rounding things off is a romance that had people crying in theatres a few weeks back, now streaming in five languages so pretty much everyone can watch it in whichever version suits them best.
Jana Nayagan is a Tamil action film directed by H Vinoth. The film stars C Joseph Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju in the lead role alongside Nassar, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and Priyamani.
Streaming date: August 21
Where to watch: ZEE5
Directed by Elan, the Tamil comedy drama is about an influencer named Pavi who refuses to leave her family home after marriage, so husband, Elan moves in instead. Culture clashes and family chaos ensue as the newlyweds navigate their unconventional setup and challenge who defines their happiness.
Streaming date: August 21
Where to watch: Netflix
Chennai Love Story is a Telugu romantic drama film directed by Ravi Namburii and written by Sai Rajesh. The film stars Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya, with music composed by Mani Sharma. The film was theatrically released on July 24, 2026 and was commercially successful at the box office, grossing over Rs 50 crore worldwide.
Streaming date: August 21
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Egg Shells is a new relationship-based mini-show premiering on August 21, 2026, on the streaming platform ETV Win. It features Bharat Garlapati, Mohana Sree and Suraaga navigating the ups and downs of love and relationships.
Streaming date: August 21
Where to watch: ETV Win
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.