Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

GDN trailer: R Madhavan transforms into 'Edison of India' GD Naidu in biopic

GDN Trailer: Madhavan depicts multiple stages of GD Naidu's life, from his determined younger years to an elderly version in which the actor appears almost unrecognisable.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 11:50 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
GDN trailer: R Madhavan transforms into 'Edison of India' GD Naidu in biopic
Image Credit: Movie Still

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
His message of peace, harmony has been guiding force for people across world: PM Modi on Dalai Lama's birthday
Dalai Lama3 min ago
2
England7 min ago
3
aiims faculty recruitment 202620 min ago
4
Nat Sciver-Brunt37 min ago
5
neet result 202640 min ago