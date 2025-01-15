New Delhi: Anushka Shetty unveils Vikram Prabhu's fierce avatar from the much-awaited Ghaati on the Tamil star's birthday. Earlier her first look and character introduction glimpse from the movie were released on her birthday and the response was phenomenal.

The movie features Tamil Star Vikram Prabhu playing a male lead character named 'Desi Raju'. Extending birthday wishes, the makers unveiled his first look and also a character glimpse. The first look poster presents him in a ferocious avatar.

Have A Look At The Post:

Coming to the glimpse, Vikram is shown being chased by the police through dense forests and rugged ghat areas. What follows is a series of intense action sequences where he takes on goons. The action-packed sequences end with a lighter, romantic touch as Vikram and Anushka share a meaningful, yet subtle moment riding their bikes side by side, flashing smiles at each other, suggesting a powerful chemistry between their characters.

The tagline "Victim, Criminal, Legend" speaks to the film’s unique narrative, one that explores the fine lines between good and evil, survival and morality.

Ghaati promises to be an intense journey into the darker realms of human nature, where characters must confront their pasts, make impossible choices, and ultimately seek redemption.

The technical team behind the film ensures a high-quality cinematic experience, with Manojh Reddy Katasani’s striking cinematography bringing the world of Ghaati to life, while Nagavelli Vidya Sagar’s music sets the tone for its intense atmosphere. Art direction by Thota Tharrani and editing by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N Swamy further elevate the production. With Sai Madhav Burra contributing sharp dialogues, the film promises to engage audiences with its powerful storytelling.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. It is presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi.

Set to release across multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, Ghaati is slated for a grand release on April 18th.