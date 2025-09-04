Advertisement
Ghaati NEW Trailer Out: Anushka Shetty Roars In Fiercest Avatar, Prabhas Hails His 'Sweety' - WATCH

Ghaati New Trailer: Anushka Shetty is set to return in a power-packed action avatar with her upcoming film, slated for a worldwide release on September 5, 2025.

Written By Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 03:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ghaati NEW Trailer Out: Anushka Shetty Roars In Fiercest Avatar, Prabhas Hails His 'Sweety' - WATCH (Image: @uvcreationsofficial/ Instagram)

Ghaati Releases Glimpse Trailer: Ahead of its big screen release, the makers of Anushka Shetty’s upcoming film have unveiled a gripping new trailer, showcasing the actress in a fierce action-packed avatar. Directed and written by Krish Jagarlamudi, this rustic action thriller also features Vikram Prabhu in a pivotal role. 

Ghaati NEW Trailer 

Anushka Shetty's rebellious avatar has struck a chord with fans, with the newly released glimpse hailing her as 'The Queen at her Fiercest Best.' The one-minute twenty-one-second trailer opens with Anushka's character, Sheelavathi, twirling a stick before snapping it into two. It teases a happy life with her husband, played by Vikram Prabhu, before chaos disrupts their peace. Anushka is then seen unleashing ruthless action. In the trailer she was seen  delivering some intense lines, 'Those people won’t back down.. these people won’t back down. Then I won’t back down either.' The trailer has left fans thrilled, praising her fiery transformation and amping up excitement ahead of the theatrical release.

