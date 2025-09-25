Ghatti OTT Release: Ghaati, featuring Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu in lead roles, is all set for its OTT premiere.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film initially clashed at the box office with Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi. Ghaati premiered in theatres on September 5, 2025, and will now make its digital debut.

The crime-action drama will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 26. It will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Ghaati Box Office Collection

The Anushka Shetty-starrer has collected Rs 6.39 crore domestically as of its sixth day (September 11, 2025), according to Sacnilk.com.

About Ghaati

Set in the rugged Eastern Ghats along the Andhra-Odisha border, Ghaati explores the lives of the 'ghaatis', a marginalized community drawn into illicit trade and smuggling. Anushka Shetty portrays a fiercely independent woman navigating this harsh world.

The film’s music is composed by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar, while cinematographer Manojh Reddy Katasani captures the hauntingly beautiful landscapes. Editing by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N. Swamy adds depth to the film’s gritty and rebellious atmosphere. Written by Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, Ghaati will release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

For context, this marks the second collaboration between Anushka Shetty and Krish after Vedam and represents Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu’s Telugu debut. The film faced long delays due to post-production work before finally hitting theatres on September 5.

The official trailer offers a glimpse into a high-stakes saga set against the mountains. It follows two cannabis couriers who rise against a ruthless drug mafia. Anushka Shetty, in the lead role, delivers power-packed action sequences as a woman drawn into the dark world of drug trafficking. With the tagline “Victim. Criminal. Legend.”, the film promises a gripping story of survival, dominance, and the thin line between justice and crime.