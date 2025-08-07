Advertisement
GHAAT TRAILER

Ghaati Trailer Out: Anushka Shetty's Bold Action Avatar Steals The Show – WATCH

Ghaati Trailer Out: Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Gaati, starring Anushka Shetty in an action-packed avatar, has finally locked a new release date, September 5, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 01:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ghaati Trailer Out: Anushka Shetty's Bold Action Avatar Steals The Show – WATCH(Screengrab: @VUcreations/ YouTube)

Ghaati Trailer: The makers of Anushka Shetty upcoming film has finally treated fans, yes you read it right! Ghaati trailer is finally out and adding on to the excitment with a final release date. Written & Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The film also stars Vikram Prabhu in key roles. 

Watch Ghaati Trailer Below!

(This is a developing story)

