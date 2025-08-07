Ghaati Trailer: The makers of Anushka Shetty upcoming film has finally treated fans, yes you read it right! Ghaati trailer is finally out and adding on to the excitment with a final release date. Written & Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The film also stars Vikram Prabhu in key roles.

Watch Ghaati Trailer Below!

(This is a developing story)