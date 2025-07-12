Global Icon & Hollywood Superstar Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures Shines at Filmfare Marathi Awards 2025 — Paani Wins Big

Mumbai: Global icon and Hollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas adds yet another accolade to her illustrious career as her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, celebrates a major victory at the Filmfare Awards Marathi 2025. The critically acclaimed film Paani swept multiple top honors, cementing its place as a cinematic triumph with a powerful message.

The film won in the following categories:

Best Film

Best Film (Critics)

Best Debut Director

Best Lyrics

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Best Screenplay

Best Background Score

A joint venture between Purple Pebble Pictures, Neha Barjatya, and Rajshri Entertainment, Paani sheds light on the pressing issue of water conservation, a cause that resonates deeply across both rural and urban India. The film's emotional storytelling and timely message further affirm Priyanka Chopra’s commitment to producing content with cultural relevance and social impact.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the win, Priyanka expressed heartfelt gratitude, writing:

“Congratulations team #Paani and thank you @filmfare Marathi! So proud of all of you who worked tirelessly to make this so special! This is all you! @siddharthchopra89 you worked so hard on this one on our behalf! I’m so proud of you!”

She also tagged her team and collaborators, celebrating the collective effort behind the film.

Check out her full post here: Instagram Link

Since its inception, Purple Pebble Pictures has championed regional and independent cinema, bringing attention to new talent and authentic storytelling. With earlier successes like Ventilator, The Sky Is Pink, and her Oscar-nominated productions The White Tiger and To Kill a Tiger, Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to use her global platform to amplify Indian narratives.

From Marathi cinema to the world stage, Paani’s success is yet another reminder that Priyanka Chopra Jonas isn’t just breaking boundaries—she’s building bridges between cultures, stories, and audiences.