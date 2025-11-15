Globetrotter Event: Title Of SS Rajamouli’s Mahesh Babu, Priyanka & Prithviraj Film Revealed — Check Here
The official title of SS Rajamouli's film starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran has been revealed.
New Delhi: SS Rajamouli's next movie starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran has been creating massive anticipation. Now, the title of the film has been revealed. The announcement was made at a massive fan event in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City, where around 50,000 attendees had gathered. The event was also live-streamed on JioHotstar.
The movie's name is Varanasi.
(This is a developing copy)
