Globetrotter Event: Title Of SS Rajamouli’s Mahesh Babu, Priyanka & Prithviraj Film Revealed — Check Here

The official title of SS Rajamouli's film starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran has been revealed.

|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 07:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: SS Rajamouli's next movie starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran has been creating massive anticipation. Now, the title of the film has been revealed. The announcement was made at a massive fan event in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City, where around 50,000 attendees had gathered. The event was also live-streamed on JioHotstar.

The movie's name is Varanasi.

 

(This is a developing copy)

