#GlobeTrotter: Mahesh Babu turns 50 today! Marking the occasion, acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli made it even more special by treating fans to a first glimpse and some exciting updates about their upcoming film. With this thrilling official update, the action-adventure which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran continues to create buzz on social media. While key details remain tightly under wraps, and the film is still tentatively titled 'SSMB 29', Rajamouli also shared a new name for the project.

Globe Trotter: SS Rajamouli's Treat To Mahesh Babu's Fandom

On Mahesh Babu’s 50th birthday, the makers of the highly anticipated magnum opus unveiled the first teaser poster, accompanied by the hashtag #GlobeTrotter. Mahesh Babu also re-shared the post, which features a close-up of his chest. The birthday post was captioned: 'The First Reveal in November 2025… #GlobeTrotter.' Mahesh Babu's own caption read, 'Thank you for all the love. I am eagerly waiting, as you all are, for November 2025 to enjoy the reveal with all of you.'

In the first tease poster, Mahesh Babu is seen wearing a low-cut vest, smeared with traces of blood, along with a pendant depicting Lord Shiva's trishul and his sacred ox, Nandi.