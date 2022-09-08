NewsEntertainmentRegional
NAYANTHARA

GodFather: Nayanthara's first look as Sathyapriya Jaidev from Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan starrer OUT

Nayanthara will be seen portraying the role of Sathyapriya Jaidev in the political drama film.

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 02:07 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Makers of the upcoming action political film `GodFather`, on Thursday, unveiled the first look poster of south actor Nayanthara.
  • Nayanthara will be seen portraying the role of Sathyapriya Jaidev in the political drama film.

Trending Photos

GodFather: Nayanthara's first look as Sathyapriya Jaidev from Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan starrer OUT

New Delhi: Makers of the upcoming action political film `GodFather`, on Thursday, unveiled the first look poster of south actor Nayanthara.

Taking to Instagram, Senior film critic and trade analyst, Taran Aadarsh shared the poster which he captioned, "`GODFATHER`: NAYANTHARA FIRST LOOK... Team #GodFather unveils #FirstLook of #Nayanthara from the film... Stars #Chiranjeevi and #SalmanKhan... Directed by #MohanRaja... [Wednesday] 5 Oct 2022 #Dussehra release."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Nayanthara will be seen portraying the role of Sathyapriya Jaidev in the political drama film.

Helmed by Mohan Raja, the film also stars south superstar actor Chiranjeevi in the lead role. It is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film `Lucifer`, with superstar Mohanlal as the protagonist.

The film also stars Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a guest appearance, which also marks the `Radhe` actor`s debut in the Telugu film industry.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old actor was last seen in `Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal` on the big screen, which gathered a decent response from the netizens, and in `O2`, a survival drama film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from `GodFather` she will be also seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in director Atlee`s next action thriller `Jawan` which is slated to release on June 2, 2023.

Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, was last seen in `Acharya` along with his son Ram Charan. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office. 

Live Tv

NayantharaNayanthara upcoming moviesNayanthara GodFatherGodFather release dateSalman KhanChiranjeevi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Main Sponsor of Madrasas exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Funny DNA test of India's defeat
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Japan's Shoji Morimoto
DNA Video
DNA: Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'mass murder' of 3 women masquerading as witches
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 7, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?