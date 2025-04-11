Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajith Kumar Starrer Opens Strong Earns Rs 29.50 Crore

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajith Kumar's highly anticipated film is finally here and moviegoers can't keep calm. Marking Ajith's triumphant return to the box office, the film opened with impressive numbers on Day 1. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the story follows a retired gangster who returns to his violent ways after his son is wrongly arrested. Fans have showered love on the Ajith starrer, making it a promising start at the box office.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Good Bad Ugly performed well on its first day at the box office, earning an estimated Rs 29.50 crore India net. The Ajith craze among audiences is palpable. This impressive haul makes Good Bad Ugly the best-performing Ajith film on its opening day, surpassing his previous record-holder Valimai, which earned ₹28 crore on its opening day in 2022. Ajith's most recent release before this, Vidaamuyarchi, had earned Rs 22 crore on Day 1 earlier this year.

Good Bad Ugly also features Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Priya Prakash Varrier, Rahul Dev and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films, Good Bad Ugly is a Tamil-language action comedy was released on April 10, 2025.