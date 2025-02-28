Good Bad Ugly TEASER: Ajith Kumar Stuns In An Action-Packed Avatar - WATCH

The makers of director Adhik Ravichandran's eagerly awaited action entertainer, 'Good Bad Ugly', featuring actor Ajith Kumar in the lead, on Friday released the teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Director Adhik Ravichandran took to social media platform X to share the link to the teaser.

He wrote, " Feeling very emotional. thank you for this opportunity sir. This is For my Sir, my own KING . I love you from the bottom of my heart and soul. Here is the teaser of #GoodBadUgly.” Feeling very emotional. thank you for this opportunity sir. This is For my Sir , my own KING . I love you from the bottom of my heart and soul. Here is the teaser of #GoodBadUgly The producers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers, for their part, announced, " Maamey! The festival is here. This summer is going to be SUPER CRAZY. Here's the #GoodBadUglyTeaser #GoodBadUgly Grand release on 10th April, 2025 with VERA LEVEL entertainment"

The explosive teaser begins with a man in fear saying, “AK is a red dragon. If he has come here breaking his own rules, that means he will finish you with just his breath.”

The teaser then has Ajith Kumar saying, “No matter how good we are, this world makes us go bad.I'll show you.” Ajith then goes on to say, “All that we musn't do in life, we must do sometimes baby. That!”

The teaser gives away the fact that the film is a proper commercial entertainer that will contain all that fans expect in an Ajith film –racing sequences, explosive action, punch dialogues and peppy, foot-tapping dance numbers.

Music for the film is by National Award winning music composer G V Prakash. Cinematography for the film is by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.

Interestingly, 'Good Bad Ugly' was originally scheduled to release for Pongal when it went on floors in June last year.

If rumours doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, Ajith is playing triple roles in this explosive action entertainer.

The film, which will feature Trisha along with Ajith in the lead, will also have a series of powerful performers like Arjun Das, Prasanna and Sunil in pivotal roles.