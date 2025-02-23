The new teaser of 'Good Bad Ugly' has given fans a first glimpse of actress Trisha Krishnan's character, who will be seen alongside Ajith Kumar in this upcoming action film.

Production house Mythri Movie Makers took to its X account on Sunday to share a 17-second clip showing Trisha in a green outfit, reacting with emotions ranging from surprise to satisfaction. The suspenseful teaser has sparked excitement among fans.

Take a look:



Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, 'Good Bad Ugly' is set to release in theaters on April 10. Earlier in January, the makers announced the film's release date.

Director Ravichandran also shared a striking new poster of Ajith Kumar on X. In the image, Ajith is seen wearing a sharp white suit, holding a pistol, and sitting confidently on a couch.

Sharing the poster, Ravichandran wrote, "#GoodBadUgly arrives on April 10th @MythriOfficial @SureshChandraa"

Meanwhile, Ajith was last seen in 'Vidaamuyarchi'. The film, an adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown, is an intense action-packed thriller that follows the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, the film also starred Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian. 'Vidaamuyarchi' was released on February 6.

Trisha, on the other hand, was last seen in the film 'Identity', which hit theaters in January 2025.