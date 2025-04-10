Advertisement
GOOD BAD UGLY TWITTER REVIEW

Good Bad Ugly Twitter Review: Ajith-Starrer Is A Hit Or Miss - Read Fans' Reactions

Good Bad Ugly Twitter Review: Netizens have thronged social media to share their first reviews after watching Ajith Kumar's action-comedy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2025, 01:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Good Bad Ugly Twitter Review: Ajith-Starrer Is A Hit Or Miss - Read Fans' Reactions Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: South superstar Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly has released in theatres today. This Tamil action-comedy film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Fans watched first day first show and early reviews suggest they are elated with Ajith's performance. 

Good Bad Ugly Twitter Review

Let's find out what the netizens feel about Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly:

In the movie, Ajith is seen in a retired gangster avatar who is forced to return to his violent past. The film stars Ajith Kumar, alongside Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Tinnu Anand, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Raghu Ram, Redin Kingsley, Shine Tom Chacko and others.

The massive movie is made on a whopping budget of Rs 270–Rs 300 crore, reportedly.

