Good Bad Ugly Twitter Review: Ajith-Starrer Is A Hit Or Miss - Read Fans' Reactions

New Delhi: South superstar Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly has released in theatres today. This Tamil action-comedy film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Fans watched first day first show and early reviews suggest they are elated with Ajith's performance.

Good Bad Ugly Twitter Review

Let's find out what the netizens feel about Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly:

Violence Violence Violence

I Like Violence



Thala Is BACK #GoodBadUgly #Ajithkumar pic.twitter.com/eyMh5V2vbL — Ordinary Person (@Itz_UnluckyBoy) April 10, 2025

.#GoodBadUgly Is a Fun Crazy Masala Entertainer. A Treat for all #AjithKumar Sir Fans.



Congrats @Adhikravi and the team and Best wishes for a Mass Blockbuster pic.twitter.com/IF57DblIiU April 10, 2025

In the movie, Ajith is seen in a retired gangster avatar who is forced to return to his violent past. The film stars Ajith Kumar, alongside Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Tinnu Anand, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Raghu Ram, Redin Kingsley, Shine Tom Chacko and others.

The massive movie is made on a whopping budget of Rs 270–Rs 300 crore, reportedly.