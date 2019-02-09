हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gopi sunder

Gopi Sunder feels encouraged after winning big at the Zee Telugu Cine Awards

The composer’s latest album Geetha Govindam has won many hearts

Gopi Sunder feels encouraged after winning big at the Zee Telugu Cine Awards

Zee Telugu Cine Awards for the year 2018 were organised last month. The event, which was held in Hyderabad, saw many celebrities attending it and was high on glamour. After being awarded, winners are on cloud nine for being acknowledged for all the efforts they put in.

We spoke to music director Gopi Sunder, the composer who has been making melodious and beautiful music for both Malayalam and Tamil film industry for last 23 years. Gopi made his Telugu debut in 2015 with Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju and has composed music for many films from the last four years.

The composer’s latest album Geetha Govindam has won many hearts with the song Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavale. Other songs from the jukebox also became famous for all the right reasons. The song has now fetched the award to Gopi Sunder in the category of Favourite Album of the Year.

We approached the composer and asked him to share how he feels after winning the award, though it is just one among several awards like National and State awards, he said, “I am really happy for winning the award. Telugu is a completely new language for me and it took me some time to get used to it and now I have to say that it is one of the most beautiful languages ever. I really thank all the listeners for nominating me for this award and I thank Zee for the honour.”

He is also busy making tunes for Anushka and Madhavan starrer and Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s Majili.

“I never expected that Inkem Inkem song would be such a hit. I expected it would be a hit, but not this much. The feedback I received for the song was tremendous. The award has encouraged me to do many more of such albums,” he added.

Tags:
Gopi sunderZee Telugu Cine AwardsInkem Inkem Inkem Kaavale songMalli Malli Idhi Rani RojuGeetha Govindam
Next
Story

Naga Jhansi's death spotlights spate of suicides in Telugu showbiz

Must Watch

PT1M42S

Morning Breaking: Arth Festival kick starts in Delhi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close