Gu on OTT: When and where to watch Malayalam psycho-horror drama

New Delhi: The Malayalam psycho emotional horror drama is once again making news. It was first released theatrically on May 17, 2024 with a re-release on July 18, 2024.. Directed by Manu Radhakrishnan, the fantasy horror is now landing on the OTT space - making its digital debut.
Gu will stream on ManoramaMAX on June 19, 2026. Saiju Kurup announced the Gu's OTT release date through a promotional video. The film stars Saiju Kurup and child artist Deva Nandha in lead roles. Gu in Sanskrit stands for darkness, also short for Gulikan, a mythical character that the film is centred on.
The horror movie 'Gu' received an Honorable Mention at the Los Angeles Indie Horror Fest in 2025. Gu was also selected as a semifinalist in the Best Esoteric Film category at the Metaphysics International Film Festival 2026, held in Moscow, Russia.
The News Minute quoted the filmmaker as talking about the movie. He said, "Saiju Kurup’s character in the film is inspired by my father. I would call it a psycho-emotional drama with elements of fantasy and horror."
Saiju and Deva play father and daughter in Malikappuram and Gu too. THe filmmaker also shared that the idea of making Gu came after his conversation with Manianpilla Raju. The two of them had watched Malikappuram together and Raju asked Manu if he had a subject where the girl actor could play the lead. “This was the time the horror thriller Romancham had come out and was running successfully. He asked me why the film worked and that led to us planning a horror movie together,” Manu added.
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