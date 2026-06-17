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Gu on OTT: When and where to watch Malayalam psycho-horror drama

Gu on OTT: The film stars Saiju Kurup and child artist Deva Nandha in the lead roles.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 12:56 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 12:56 PM IST
Gu on OTT: When and where to watch Malayalam psycho-horror drama
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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