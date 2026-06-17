Gu on OTT: When and where to watch Malayalam psycho-horror drama

Saiju and Deva play father and daughter in Malikappuram and Gu too. THe filmmaker also shared that the idea of making Gu came after his conversation with Manianpilla Raju. The two of them had watched Malikappuram together and Raju asked Manu if he had a subject where the girl actor could play the lead. “This was the time the horror thriller Romancham had come out and was running successfully. He asked me why the film worked and that led to us planning a horror movie together,” Manu added.